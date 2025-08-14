Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

Shares of Anthem Biosciences (Anthem) surged 9 per cent to ₹820 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY25).
The stock price of the Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) company was trading at the highest level since its listing on July 21, 2025. Anthem Biosciences has zoomed 44 per cent against its issue price of ₹570 per share.
At 10:24 AM; the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹816, as compared to 0.18 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 4.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Anthem Q1 results
For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Anthem reported a 64.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 64.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in profit after tax at ₹135.8 crore. Revenue from operations grew 59.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹540.2 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) increased 52.7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹214.3 crore; margins remained flat at 35.4 per cent.
Strong Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY26 reflects a CRDMO revenue stream that started ramping up since Q2FY25. A combination of a dedicated team, strategic focus, operational excellence and long-standing client partnerships has helped Anthem to deliver performance across both CRDMO and Specialty Ingredients business, the management said. Check List of Q1 results today
Brokerages view on Anthem
Anthem has built a strong global presence, backed by a significant level of expertise from its founders and management team. It holds a unique position in the industry led by its integrated capabilities to manufacture both small molecules and biologics, coupled with a diverse range of modalities. This has helped it to grow faster than its industry peers while maintaining high profitability and return ratios. Currently, Anthem is working on ~16 projects in their final stages, including 10 late stage molecules. Historically, it has observed 81 per cent of success rate in commercializing its late-stage molecules, which provides confidence in its future growth potential, Nirmal Bang Securities had said in its IPO note.
Anthem Biosciences is well positioned to cater in CROs and CRDMO segment the crucial players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries wherein the company being niche player in with high entry barriers through its differentiated FFS model, long term relationship, strong R&D, innovation and technology driven approach across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. The company has shown a profitable track record against its peers and intend to maintain by leveraging its integrated manufacturing and technological capabilities by focusing on building complex speciality ingredients, peptides, probiotics etc, said Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
About Anthem
Anthem is an innovation-driven and technology-focused CRDMO with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Anthem is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities across drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing. As a one-stop service provider, Anthem serves a range of customers, encompassing innovator-focused emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies globally.
