Recently listed biotech stock surges 44% against issue price; time to sell?

Anthem Biosciences share price today

Shares of Anthem Biosciences (Anthem) surged 9 per cent to ₹820 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY25).

The stock price of the Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) company was trading at the highest level since its listing on July 21, 2025. Anthem Biosciences has zoomed 44 per cent against its issue price of ₹570 per share.

At 10:24 AM; the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹816, as compared to 0.18 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 4.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Anthem Q1 results For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Anthem reported a 64.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 64.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in profit after tax at ₹135.8 crore. Revenue from operations grew 59.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹540.2 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA) increased 52.7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹214.3 crore; margins remained flat at 35.4 per cent. Check List of Q1 results today Strong Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY26 reflects a CRDMO revenue stream that started ramping up since Q2FY25. A combination of a dedicated team, strategic focus, operational excellence and long-standing client partnerships has helped Anthem to deliver performance across both CRDMO and Specialty Ingredients business, the management said.

Brokerages view on Anthem Anthem has built a strong global presence, backed by a significant level of expertise from its founders and management team. It holds a unique position in the industry led by its integrated capabilities to manufacture both small molecules and biologics, coupled with a diverse range of modalities. This has helped it to grow faster than its industry peers while maintaining high profitability and return ratios. Currently, Anthem is working on ~16 projects in their final stages, including 10 late stage molecules. Historically, it has observed 81 per cent of success rate in commercializing its late-stage molecules, which provides confidence in its future growth potential, Nirmal Bang Securities had said in its IPO note.