Home / Markets / News / Paras Defence, HAL drive Q4 earnings surge in India's defence stocks

Paras Defence, HAL drive Q4 earnings surge in India's defence stocks

Strong fourth-quarter results from private defence firms including Paras Defence and Bharat Dynamics lift sentiment amid expectations of robust FY26 order flows

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market
Private defence companies are likely to outperform their public players. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Q4 earnings of defence stocks have shown strong momentum, kicking off the new financial year on a high note. Here's a quick look.
 
Paras Defence & Space Technologies: Q4 and FY25 revenue growth between 35 and 44 per cent.  
Solar Industries India: May post a 30 per cent revenue increase
Hindustan Aeronautics: Likely to show strong sequential growth of 88 per cent.
Bharat Electronics: Growth of 44 per cent expected.
 
Furthermore, private defence companies are likely to outperform their public players, as analysts forecast 25–40 per cent annual growth — well above the 15–18 per cent expected for public-sector peers. 
Read the full story by Ram Prasad Sahu here: India’s defence stocks rally on FY25 order surge, FY26 outlook
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: SBI, Axis Bk, IndusInd cap Nifty, Sensex upside; Bank drags; FMCG, Auto gain

Manoj Jewellers IPO opens for subscription; check GMP, key dates, lot size

Wagons Learning IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Adani group shares: Total Gas, Enterprises rally up to 10%; here's why

Srigee DLM IPO sees high demand on Day 1; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 25%

Topics :Paras Defence & Space TechnologiesHALdefence sectorstocks

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story