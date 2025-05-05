Wagons Learning IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Wagons Learning IPI Day 2 update: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Wagons Learning which opened for subscription on Friday, May 2, 2025, has received muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 50 per cent, as of 11:04 AM on Monday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from BSE SME platform.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed only 10 per cent. The quota booked for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed mere 1 per cent while the issue failed to secure any bids from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Wagons Learning IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Wagons Learning were trading at a discounted price of ₹81 in the grey market, below the upper price band of ₹82, according to the sources tracking official markets.

Wagons Learning IPO details

ALSO READ: Srigee DLM IPO sees high demand on Day 1; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 25% The company plans to raise ₹38.38 crore from the public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of 3.09 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.6 million equity shares with promoters Uday Jagannath Shetty and Raviraj Poojary divesting of 0.8 million equity shares each.

The SME IPO will close for subscription on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, May 7. Shares of Wagons Learning are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, May 9.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹78-82 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,600 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,24,800. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,62,400 for two lots of 3,200 equity shares.

ALSO READ: Manoj Jewellers IPO opens for subscription; check GMP, key dates, lot size Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. Khandwala Securities serves as the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹7.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to meet the working capital requirements of the company and ₹4.5 crore for the prepayment/repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the red herring prospectus.

About Wagons Learning

Incorporated in October 2013, Wagons Learning offers corporate training, digital learning, and skill development solutions. It functions on a B2B model and provides training and certifications, digital learning solutions, skill development solutions, trainer outsourcing and payroll management solutions to its clients. It specialises in corporate training and consulting across a broad range of domains such as sales training, customer service training, soft skills and behavioural training, functional training and knowledge-based, skill-based training solutions for the employees of corporations operating in industries like automotive, banking and financial services, pharma and healthcare services etc.