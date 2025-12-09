Delhivery rises 4% on rolling out 'Delhivery International' for Indian MSME

Delhivery share price today: Shares of Delhivery, India's largest integrated logistics services provider, were buzzing in trade in an overall weak market on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹414.05 per share.

Around 1 PM, Delhivery shares were trading at day’s high level, up 3.96 per cent at ₹412.50. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 84,795.25 levels.

Why did Delhivery share price rise today?

Delhivery shares gained today after the logistics major unveiled Delhivery International, a new Economy Air Parcel service aimed at making global exports more affordable and seamless for SMEs and enterprise customers.

“Many SMEs face hurdles in cross-border logistics due to high international shipping costs, further compounded by complex and geography-specific documentation requirements, unpredictable delivery timelines and a pervasive lack of shipment visibility. Delhivery International, available through the Delhivery One platform, addresses these issues by providing our MSME customers a streamlined booking experience with multiple shipping options, real-time rates and end-to-end visibility from pickup to final delivery. By leveraging Delhivery’s domestic network, the service ensures that MSMEs even in remote clusters of India can access international markets,” said Vani Venkatesh, chief business officer (CBO) at Delhivery. The offering complements its existing Express Air Parcel service and provides cost-efficient air export options by leveraging global partnerships and AI-driven tools to simplify international shipping for small businesses.

Sahil Barua, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhivery said, "Enabling exports is a massive catalyst for the growth of Indian MSMEs. With Delhivery International, we are removing the friction from global trade for our customers.” Last week, Delhivery successfully completed testing of its autonomous Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drone technology in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The demonstration was executed by Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited, the company’s drone-design and manufacturing subsidiary. A key highlight was a live showcase in which a Delhivery drone carrying medicines autonomously covered a pre-programmed 12 km route. The flight, which typically takes up to 40 minutes by road due to infrastructure limitations, was completed in just about 12 minutes, underscoring the transformative potential of drone-led aerial logistics for last-mile delivery in India.