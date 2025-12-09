ACC, Mahanagar Gas (MGL), REC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Page Industries, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and United Breweries (UBL) were among the total 40 stocks from the BSE 500 index to hit a fresh 52-week low in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp sell-off in equities.

Three Tata Group companies Tata Chemicals, Trent and Tejas Networks and Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Whirlpool of India, Praj Industries, SJVN, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Finolex Cables were among the other notable stocks trading at respective 52-week lows today.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance, Ola Electric Mobility, Vedant Fashions and Afcons Infrastructure from the BSE 500 index hit their respective all-time lows.

In the past one month, the BSE 500 index has underperformed the market by falling nearly 1 per cent, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . However, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were down 3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Among individual stocks, Ola Electric , India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, hit a record low of ₹33.17, and has tanked 29 per cent in the past one month. In November, Ola Electric’s sales plunged nearly 50 per cent, pushing the company down to the fifth position. Once the market leader, Ola Electric saw registrations fall below the 10,000-a-month mark, down to 8,254 units, almost half of what it posted in October (16,013 units), according to Vahan data. As a result, its market share also slipped below double digits to just 7.4 per cent.

Share price of Balrampur Chini Mills slipped 5 per cent to ₹408.65 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of the sugar company fell below its previous low of ₹419.75 touched on February 17, 2025. In the past six months, it has tanked 33 per cent. Trent share price hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹3,986.40 on the BSE today, declining 3 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade. In the past six months, Trent shares have declined 31 per cent on persistent moderation in revenue growth. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has risen 3 per cent during the period.

Thus far in calendar year 2025, the Tata Group company, operating in a portfolio of retail concepts, has underperformed the market by falling 42 per cent as against an 8 per cent surge in the benchmark index. Trent stock is set to report its first calendar year decline in 12 years. Like for like growth for the company’s fashion portfolio in September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) was in low single digits. The consumer sentiment in the second quarter was relatively muted and the company also witnessed headwinds given unseasonal rains. The quarter also saw the transition to the new GST regime, Trent said.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets came under pressure on Tuesday, with broad-based selling triggered by weak global cues and rising caution ahead of key US inflation and interest-rate signals. Elevated US bond yields, the Indian rupee slipping past 90 amid persistent dollar strength, and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows are weighing heavily on risk appetite, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, Profit-booking after the recent rally is evident across frontline stocks, while IT and banking counters are witnessing mild unwinding as investors turn defensive. Fresh comments from the US President Donald Trump threatening additional tariffs on rice imports from India—amid slow progress in the ongoing India–US trade negotiations—further dampened domestic sentiment. The renewed tariff overhang added to investor caution, reinforcing the broader risk-off tone in the market, said Ponmudi R.