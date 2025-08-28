Home / Markets / News / Combined revenue market share of BSNL, MTNL at 8-year low: BofA Global

Combined revenue market share of BSNL, MTNL at 8-year low: BofA Global

The research agency based its findings on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's aggregate gross revenue data, divided by subscriber base

BSNL
premium
BSNL has since rolled out pan-Indian 4G services and plans to launch 5G once the network stabilises. It has installed more than 100,000 4G towers nationwide using indigenous technology. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A government lifeline of over ₹3.2 trillion since 2019 has not helped  Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), whose combined revenue market share dropped to 4 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) — their lowest level in eight years, since 2016-17 (FY17), according to a BofA Global research report.
 
The research agency based its findings on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s aggregate gross revenue data, divided by subscriber base.
 
In FY17, BSNL/MTNL had a 9 per cent revenue share, which fell to 6 per cent in FY 2019 when the relief package was introduced. The figure edged up to 7 per cent in FY 2021 but declined again to 5 per cent in 2022-23 and further to 4 per cent in FY25.
 
Subscriber share has remained nearly stagnant. It stood at 9 per cent in FY17, peaked at 11 per cent in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and then slipped to 8 per cent in 2023-24 and FY25. In June this year, the subscriber base share fell to 7.81 per cent, down from 7.86 per cent in May and 7.92 per cent in April.   
The indifferent performance of the state-owned telecommunications companies comes despite the government injecting ₹3.22 trillion into BSNL/MTNL through multiple tranches: a ₹69,000 crore revival package in 2019, ₹1.64 trillion in 2022, allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum worth ₹89,000 crore in 2023, and an additional ₹6,982 crore in capital expenditure support in 2025.
 
BSNL has since rolled out pan-Indian 4G services and plans to launch 5G once the network stabilises. It has installed more than 100,000 4G towers nationwide using indigenous technology. The telco managed two consecutive quarters of net profit in FY25 of ₹262 crore in the third quarter and ₹280 crore in the fourth — its first in 18 years. Losses for the year narrowed to ₹2,247 crore from ₹5,370 crore the previous year. However, it slipped back into the red in the first quarter of 2025-26 with a steep loss of ₹1,049 crore. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Paint companies hope for revival strokes amid demand surge after lull

Tariffs cast long shadow on equities, Sensex slips to three-week low

HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

Indian stock markets remain stable on strong fundamentals: NSE CEO Chauhan

Indian Rupee gains after five-day slide; closes stronger at 87.63/$

Topics :BSNLtelecom sector in Indiatelecom market

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story