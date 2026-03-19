Despite headwinds, air-conditioner growth to remain healthy this summer

With summer around the corner, the demand for room air-conditioners is expected to be strong through the next quarter and dealer feedback indicated that sales in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) were strong. However, there is channel inventory and expectations of unseasonal showers. A rise in raw material prices has triggered price hikes in new models with upgraded bureau of energy efficiency or BEE norms offsetting goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts. Manufacturers have switched temporarily to oxyacetylene to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Right now, there are no real concerns about supply chains with most players localised although raw material costs are up.