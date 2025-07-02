Home / Markets / News / Dev IT share price gains 5% on securing this deal; check key details here

Dev IT share price gains 5% on securing this deal; check key details here

Dev IT shares surged after the company announced it had secured orders worth around ₹4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences Limited.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Founded in 1997 and listed on both NSE and BSE, Dev IT has grown from a small business automation software provider into a global IT services company.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dev IT share price: Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹125.90 per share. 
 
At 1:15 PM, Dev IT share price continued to trade higher, up 2.54 per cent at ₹123.10. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent lower at 83,471 levels.
 

Why did Dev IT share price rally today?

 
Dev IT shares surged after the company announced it had secured orders worth around ₹4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences Limited.
 
The deal includes a ₹3.6 crore order for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licences, where Dev IT served as a key advisor in aligning Alivus’s IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. Although the billing will be handled by a Licencing Solution Partner, Dev IT’s strategic role in the process underscores its expertise in enterprise IT solutions.
 
Additionally, Dev IT received a direct order of ₹80 lakh for various enterprise software solutions, including offerings from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer.
 
The developments highlight Dev IT’s growing presence in the enterprise tech space and its strength in delivering integrated, value-driven solutions, especially in high-growth sectors like pharmaceuticals.
 
Pranav Pandya, founder and chairman of Dev IT, said, “This milestone reflects not just a business win, but the trust our clients place in our team’s ability to solve real-world challenges with the right technology. We’re also seeing meaningful traction in the government sector, which adds further depth to our portfolio. As we move ahead, we remain focused on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions that not only meet immediate needs but support long-term growth for our clients.”  ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements rises 2% in trade; brokerages upbeat on company's capex plan 

About Dev IT 

 
Founded in 1997 and listed on both NSE and BSE, Dev IT has grown from a small business automation software provider into a global IT services company. 
 
Headquartered in Ahmedabad with offices across India and in Canada, the company focuses on delivering digital transformation through continuous innovation, technological expertise, and a client-centric approach. 
 
Dev IT collaborates closely with clients to understand their goals and deliver tailored IT solutions that drive business success. 
 
The company offers a wide range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. 
 
Its product portfolio includes Talligence, an analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution. Backed by a seasoned leadership team, Dev IT remains committed to quality and customer satisfaction. 
 
In FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,83.9 crore, Ebitda of ₹23.7 crore, and net profit of ₹14.7 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Street view: Why are analysts bullish on Reliance Industries stock?

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex slide to day's low; Realty, banks crack; Mkt breadth favours bears

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as investors eye Trump's July 9 tariff deadline

Premium

2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

Travel Food Services IPO: Key dates, price band, GMP; all you need to know

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksIT stocksShare priceMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story