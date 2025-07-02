Dev IT share price gains 5% on securing this deal; check key details here

Dev IT share price: Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹125.90 per share.

At 1:15 PM, Dev IT share price continued to trade higher, up 2.54 per cent at ₹123.10. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27 per cent lower at 83,471 levels.

Why did Dev IT share price rally today?

Dev IT shares surged after the company announced it had secured orders worth around ₹4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences Limited.

The deal includes a ₹3.6 crore order for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licences, where Dev IT served as a key advisor in aligning Alivus’s IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. Although the billing will be handled by a Licencing Solution Partner, Dev IT’s strategic role in the process underscores its expertise in enterprise IT solutions.

Additionally, Dev IT received a direct order of ₹80 lakh for various enterprise software solutions, including offerings from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer. The developments highlight Dev IT’s growing presence in the enterprise tech space and its strength in delivering integrated, value-driven solutions, especially in high-growth sectors like pharmaceuticals. ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements rises 2% in trade; brokerages upbeat on company's capex plan Pranav Pandya, founder and chairman of Dev IT, said, “This milestone reflects not just a business win, but the trust our clients place in our team’s ability to solve real-world challenges with the right technology. We’re also seeing meaningful traction in the government sector, which adds further depth to our portfolio. As we move ahead, we remain focused on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions that not only meet immediate needs but support long-term growth for our clients.”

About Dev IT Founded in 1997 and listed on both NSE and BSE, Dev IT has grown from a small business automation software provider into a global IT services company. Headquartered in Ahmedabad with offices across India and in Canada, the company focuses on delivering digital transformation through continuous innovation, technological expertise, and a client-centric approach. Dev IT collaborates closely with clients to understand their goals and deliver tailored IT solutions that drive business success. The company offers a wide range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development.