Sobha shares gain 4% on releasing Q2 update; check all details here

Sobha shares rose 3.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,525 per share. At 9:17 AM, Sobha’s share price was trading 2.1 per cent higher at ₹1501.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,264.55.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,053.61 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,835.65 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹1,075.7 per share.

Why did Sobha’s shares rise in trade?

The demand on the counter came after the company announced its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update. In Q2, according to the company’s filing, Sobha recorded real estate sales value of ₹1,903 crore, reflecting a growth of 61.4 per cent compared to Q2FY25.

Sobha's share of sales value was ₹1,537 crore (80.8 per cent). This translates into a new sales area of 1.39 Mn sft, with an average price realization of ₹13,648 / sft. Bangalore contributed 69.7 per cent of the company’s quarterly sales, with value of ₹1326.4 crore, aided by improved sales momentum at Sobha Town Park. NCR contributed ₹309.7 crore, with major sales from Sobha Aranya and Sobha Aurum. Kerala region added ₹1,848 mn to quarterly sales value, sustained by festive demand surge. For the first half of FY 2026, we achieved sales value of ₹3,981 crore, which is the best ever H1