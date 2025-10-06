Home / Markets / News / Sobha shares gain 4% on releasing Q2 update; check all details here

In Q2, according to the company's filing, Sobha recorded real estate sales value of ₹1,903 crore, reflecting a growth of 61.4 per cent compared to Q2FY25

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Sobha shares rose 3.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,525 per share. At 9:17 AM, Sobha’s share price was trading 2.1 per cent higher at ₹1501.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,264.55.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹16,053.61 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,835.65 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹1,075.7 per share. 

Why did Sobha’s shares rise in trade? 

The demand on the counter came after the company announced its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update. In Q2, according to the company’s filing, Sobha recorded real estate sales value of ₹1,903 crore, reflecting a growth of 61.4 per cent compared to Q2FY25. 
 
Sobha's share of sales value was ₹1,537 crore (80.8 per cent). This translates into a new sales area of 1.39 Mn sft, with an average price realization of ₹13,648 / sft. 
 
Bangalore contributed 69.7 per cent of the company’s quarterly sales, with value of ₹1326.4 crore, aided by improved sales momentum at Sobha Town Park. 
 
NCR contributed ₹309.7 crore, with major sales from Sobha Aranya and Sobha Aurum. Kerala region added ₹1,848 mn to quarterly sales value, sustained by festive demand surge. 
 
For the first half of FY 2026, we achieved sales value of ₹3,981 crore, which is the best ever H1
performance, with the new sales area of 2.84 Mn sft. 
 
During the quarter, the company completed 1.18 Mn sft of saleable area, delivering 591 homes across projects like Sobha Manhattan Towers, Sobha Sentosa, Sobha Royal Pavilion in Bangalore, Marina One in Kochi, Sobha Nesara in Pune, and others. It also launched one project – Extension of Sobha Lifestyle, a boutique luxury villa project spread across 2.12 acres, located in North Bangalore, close to the International airport.
 
Sobha reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by higher prices and sustained demand for premium apartments.
 
The Bengaluru-based real estate company, which logged record sales in the June quarter, said its consolidated net profit rose to ₹13.62 crore from ₹6.05 crore year. Revenues rose 33 per cent to ₹852 crore.
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

