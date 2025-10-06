Rupee rises on likely IPO-related foreign inflows; opens higher at 88.75/$

The domestic currency opened three paise higher at 88.75 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.70 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.80 last week.

The primary market is set for a busy week, with traders gearing up to launch IPOs, collectively worth more than ₹27,000 crore.

Over the past year, the rupee has weakened by more than 5 per cent, pressured by US policy moves, trade tensions and global uncertainties, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

The outlook for the dollar looks bullish, and it is a matter of time before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stops pursuing the level of 88.80 and leaves it for the currency pair to head higher, Bhansali said. "The ongoing US-India trade tensions have been weighing on the rupee and shall continue to weigh till a solution is arrived at."