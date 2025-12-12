Dividend, bonus, stock-split news put these 7 shares in spotlight next week

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Upcoming Dividend Stock List: Shares of Can Fin Homes, Moneyboxx Finance, Tilak Ventures, eClerx Services, Krishival Foods, Sylph Technologies and Space Incubatrics Technologies are likely to remain in focus during next week’s trading session from Monday, December 15, 2025, to Friday, December 19, 2025, following key corporate announcements including dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, and share buybacks.
According to BSE data, these companies will trade ex-date next week. Investors willing to claim the benefits of these announcements must own the stock on or before the ex-date to be eligible
Among them, Can Fin Homes is expected to attract attention on account of its dividend announcement, while Moneyboxx Finance, and Sylph Technologies will be in the spotlight for bonus issues. Tilak Ventures, and Krishival Foods will gain focus for their rights issues, and eClerx Services will be watched for its share buyback announcement.
Stocks trading ex-date for dividend
Can Fin Homes: The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, December 15, 2025, to consider and approve an interim dividend for FY 2025-26. The company has fixed Friday, December 19, 2025, as the Record Date to determine eligibility for the dividend, if declared.
Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issues
Moneyboxx Finance: The company informed exchanges that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1—one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 for every one existing share. The bonus shares will be treated as an increase in paid-up capital. The Record Date is Monday, December 15, 2025. The shares will rank pari-passu with existing equity.
Sylph Technologies: The company announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:11—five new fully paid-up shares of ₹1 each for every 11 existing shares. The bonus will be issued to eligible shareholders as on the Record Date, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, through capitalisation of securities premium or free reserves.
Company
Ex-date
Purpose
Record date
Moneyboxx Finance
Dec 15, 2025
Bonus issue 1:1
Dec 15, 2025
Tilak Ventures
Dec 15, 2025
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Dec 15, 2025
eClerx Services
Dec 17, 2025
Buy Back of Shares
Dec 17, 2025
Krishival Foods
Dec 17, 2025
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Dec 17, 2025
Sylph Technologies
Dec 17, 2025
Bonus issue 5:11
Dec 17, 2025
Can Fin Homes
Dec 19, 2025
Interim Dividend
Dec 19, 2025
Space Incubatrics Technologies
Dec 19, 2025
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/-
Dec 19, 2025
(Source: BSE)
Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock-split)
Space Incubatrics Technologies: The company has announced a stock split of equity shares from ₹10 each to ₹1 each (1:10), subject to shareholder approval. The Record Date is Friday, December 19, 2025, to determine eligibility for the split.
eClerx Services: The company plans to buy back up to 666,666 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each at ₹4,500 per share, for a total amount not exceeding ₹3,000 million, excluding expenses. The Record Date for the buyback is Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Stocks trading ex-date for rights issues
Tilak Ventures: The company has announced a rights issue of 8,913,93,612 equity shares of ₹1 each at par, in the entitlement ratio of 2:1—two rights shares for every one fully paid-up share held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date, Monday, December 15, 2025. The issue will remain open from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, January 9, 2026.
Krishival Foods: The company has declared a rights issue of 3,333,160 shares in the ratio of 45 rights shares for every 301 fully paid-up shares held, at ₹300 per share (₹10 face value + ₹290 premium). The issue opens on December 26, 2025, and closes on January 5, 2026. The Record Date is Wednesday, December 17, 2025.