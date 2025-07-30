Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

Stocks to buy:

Buy HBL Engineering| CMP:₹580| Target:₹617| Stop-loss:₹547

Stock price has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes on intraday charts. The stock price has taken support on a 200 double exponential moving average (DEMA). Daily RSI has reached above 40, indicating a sustainable up trend.

Buy Amara Raja Energy & Mobility| CMP:₹993| Target:₹1,085| Stop-loss:₹946

Stock price has formed a bullish 'piercing line' candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. The stock price has surpassed 50 DEMA resistance. The stock price has formed a strong base near long-term trend line on the monthly chart. Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on the daily chart. (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)