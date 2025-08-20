Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 21, along with their key details

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, August 20, 2025:  Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)Coal IndiaRail Vikas Nigam liminited (RVNL), Thomas Cook (India), Honda India Power Products, and 9 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcements of dividend payouts for their respective shareholders.  
The BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 21, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Thus, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the companies listed, Honda India Power Products has announced the highest dividend payout for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay an interim dividend of ₹100 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date as August 21, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Among others, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced a final dividend of ₹15 per share, while Coal India has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.15 per share for their respective shareholders. Both companies have set the record date as August 21, 2025, for the same.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 21, along with their key details: 

 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
MJ Land Holdings Aug 21, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.20 Aug 21, 2025
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.02 Aug 21, 2025
BSL Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 Aug 21, 2025
Coal India Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5.15 Aug 21, 2025
Hindustan Aeronautics Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 Aug 21, 2025
Honda India Power Products Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹100 Aug 21, 2025
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Aug 21, 2025
Manorama Industries Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Aug 21, 2025
Pudumjee Paper Products Aug 21, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.60 Aug 21, 2025
Relaxo Footwears - Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Aug 21, 2025
Rail Vikas Nigam Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.72 Aug 21, 2025
Styrenix Performance Materials Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹31 Aug 21, 2025
Thomas Cook (India) Aug 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.45 Aug 21, 2025
United Van Der Horst Aug 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Aug 21, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

