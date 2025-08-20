Dividend stocks: HAL, RVNL, 12 others go ex-date on Aug 21; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on August 21, along with their key details:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Announcement
|Record date
|MJ Land Holdings
|Aug 21, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.20
|Aug 21, 2025
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.02
|Aug 21, 2025
|BSL
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.80
|Aug 21, 2025
|Coal India
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5.15
|Aug 21, 2025
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹15
|Aug 21, 2025
|Honda India Power Products
|Aug 21, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹100
|Aug 21, 2025
|Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Aug 21, 2025
|Manorama Industries
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|Aug 21, 2025
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|Aug 21, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.60
|Aug 21, 2025
|Relaxo Footwears -
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Aug 21, 2025
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.72
|Aug 21, 2025
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|Aug 21, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹31
|Aug 21, 2025
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Aug 21, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.45
|Aug 21, 2025
|United Van Der Horst
|Aug 21, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹1
|Aug 21, 2025
