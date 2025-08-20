Stocks to buy today, Aug 20: Analyst bets on Nykaa, Tube Investments, JSL

Stocks to buy today, August 20

Buy Fsn E-Commerce Ventures (NYKAA) |CMP ₹226 |SL ₹219 |TGT ₹240

Stock has broken out of consolidation zone with a massive bullish candle on the daily chart. It is respecting its 50 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The RSI momentum indicator is rising which confirms the positive sentiment.

Buy Tube Investments of India (TIINDIA) |CMP ₹3,152 |SL ₹3,040 |TGT ₹3,450

Price has given a range breakout with higher than average traded volumes on the daily scale. It has closed above its 200 DEMA suggesting a trend change to bullish. The MACD indicator is confirming the upwards momentum.