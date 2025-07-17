Spunweb Nonwoven IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of nonwoven fabric manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven is expected to be finalised today, July 17, 2025. The SME public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from the investors.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was booked over 251 times, receiving bids for 1.06 trillion shares against 4.22 million shares on offer.

Here's how to check Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status

Investors can check their allotment status for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the links below to check the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status:

Check on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Spunweb Nonwoven IPO grey market premium (GMP) CHECK ANTHEM BIOSCIENCES IPO ALLOTMENT HERE On July 17, the unlisted shares of Spunweb Nonwoven were trading at ₹130 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹34 or 35.42 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹60.98 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Wednesday, July 16, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹91-96 per share. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,200 shares. Vivro Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.