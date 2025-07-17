Home / Markets / News / Spunweb Nonwoven IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of nonwoven fabric manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven is expected to be finalised today, July 17, 2025. The SME public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from the investors. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was booked over 251 times, receiving bids for 1.06 trillion shares against 4.22 million shares on offer. 

Here's how to check Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status

Investors can check their allotment status for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the links below to check the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment status:
   

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO grey market premium (GMP)

On July 17, the unlisted shares of Spunweb Nonwoven were trading at ₹130 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹34 or 35.42 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.   CHECK ANTHEM BIOSCIENCES IPO ALLOTMENT HERE

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹60.98 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Wednesday, July 16, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹91-96 per share. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,200 shares. Vivro Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Spunweb Nonwoven plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s working capital requirements, investment in wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, and for general corporate purposes. 

About Spunweb Nonwoven

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven is a manufacturer and supplier of non-woven fabrics, primarily used for applications like doormats, bags, carpets, and tarpaulins. The company manufactures nonwoven fabric, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabric. It also operates state-of-the-art testing facilities, including Universal Tensile Testing and Rewet Properties Testing. 
 
Spunweb Nonwoven exports its products to North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company generates over two-thirds of its revenue from the hygiene sector, and the remaining portion from applications in medical, packaging, agriculture, and construction industries. 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

