Stocks to Watch today, July 17: Tech Mahindra, SBI, Reliance Infra, Ixigo

Stocks to watch today, July 17: Benchmark equity indices are poised for a flat start on Thursday, continuing the range-bound trajectory. At 7:17 AM, : Benchmark equity indices are poised for a flat start on Thursday, continuing the range-bound trajectory. At 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 39 points higher, quoting 25,269.5, signalling a flat start, albeit with a positive bias. So far this week, the Indian stock market has remained largely range-bound, driven by mixed cues on both the global and domestic fronts.

Global markets showcased some strength, concluding the trading session in green. For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 44,254.78, up by 231 points or 0.53 per cent. The S&P 500 index was also up by 0.32 per cent, ending at 6,263.70.

As for the Asia-Pacific region, markets continued to signal mixed trends. Japan's Nikkei was trading 140 points lower at 39,498.68. South Korea's Kospi followed suit, and was trading at 3,165.59 level, down by 0.62 per cent. However, Hang Seng witnessed an uptrend and surged over 117 points or 0.48 per cent, quoting 24,636 level. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Alongside the earnings season, developments on the trade tariff front will continue to guide markets. The US President has hinted at a potential trade deal with India, similar to the one with Indonesia, which now faces a tariff rate of about 19 per cent. This raises the possibility that India might see similar tariff levels.

Q1FY26 earnings today Wipro, Tata Communications, LTIMindtree, Polycab and Indian Hotels are among the top companies to announce their earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). Besides, Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, Heritage Foods, Jio Financial Services, Shopper Stop and Sterling and Wilson renewable energy will announce their Q1 results on June 17, 2025. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Angel One The domestic brokerage firm reported consolidated net revenues of ₹8,913 million for the first quarter of FY26, up 7.3 per cent from the previous quarter's figure. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,145 million, down 34.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), whereas adjusted PAT rose 26 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,922 million. In the non-broking segment, the number of unique SIP registrations rose 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q to 1.9 million.

Tech Mahindra The IT giant's revenue stood at ₹13,351 crore, down 0.2 per cent Q-o-Q but up 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y (in Rupee terms). The revenue figure for Q1FY26 (in constant currency terms) was down 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 1.0 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the IT firm's PAT stood at $133 million, reflecting a decline of 2 per cent on Q-o-Q basis. L&T Technology Services The company's revenue figure for Q1FY26 stood at ₹28,660 million for Q1FY26, reflecting a 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth. In USD terms, revenue stood at $335.3 million, up 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y. EBIT margin came in at 13.3 per cent, while net profit came in at ₹315.7 crore, indicating a 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Reliance Infrastructure The company’s Board of Directors has approved plans to seek shareholders’ approval for raising up to ₹6,000 crore through equity shares, equity-linked instruments, or other eligible securities via QIP, FPO, or a mix of both. The Board has also cleared a proposal to issue secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures of up to ₹3,000 crore in one or more tranches through private placement or other routes.

TVS Motor The automobile company launched the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310, featuring performance-focused upgrades. The motorcycle is priced at ₹2,39,990 for the base variant, ₹2,57,000 for the top variant and BTO customisations start at ₹2,75,000. It will be available in five variants, including three BTO options, across major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. "With the 2025 edition, we’re building on its bold legacy by integrating future-ready tech, intuitive digital interfaces, standout styling and with unwavering commitment to rider safety. This refreshed freestyler reflects the new era of motorcycling, one that is connected, customizable, and committed to sustainability, " said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor. State Bank of India: The Committee of Directors of the banking firm approved the launch of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issuance on July 16. The floor price has been set at ₹811.05 per share, as per the exchange filing.

ICICI Lombard The general insurance firm informed the bourses that it has approved the allotment of a total of 35,031 equity shares of ₹10 each on July 16, 2025. This includes 33,751 shares under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme 2005 and 1,280 shares under the ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Unit Scheme 2023. Arvind Fashions The company announced that the tenure of its current MD and CEO, Shailesh Chaturvedi, will end on January 31, 2026. Keeping the same in view, the Board, following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, has approved the appointment of Amisha Jain as his successor for a five-year term starting August 13, 2025.

Asian Energy Services The company has secured a work order from Sun Petrochemicals for 3D seismic data acquisition and processing in the Gulf of Khambhat, Gujarat. As per the exchange filing, the contract is valued at ₹46 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed over a period of 12 months. Maruti Suzuki The automobile giant has announced the standardisation of six airbags in its Ertiga and Baleno models, effective July 16, 2025. As per the exchange filing, this will lead to an average ex-showroom price increase of 1-4 per cent for the Ertiga and 0.5 per cent for the Baleno.