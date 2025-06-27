Rane Madras jumps 9% after co to sell land in Tamil Nadu for ₹361 cr

The stock climbed after the company announced the sale of 3.48 acres of land in Velachery for ₹361.18 crore.

The company entered into an agreement with Canopy Living LLP (A joint venture between Arihant Foundations and Housing and Prestige Estates Project) to sell 3.48 acres of land.

The total extent of land in Velachery is 4.5 acres and Rane Madras will retain the balance portion of the land, where a new office will be constructed.

