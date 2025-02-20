Dividend stocks today: Shares of SJVN, Manappuram Finance, Procter & Gamble Health, Nirlon, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, and 10 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session due to their announcements of interim dividend rewards for their respective shareholders. Notably, the shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, February 21, 2025, as per the data available on the BSE.

Among the list, Procter & Gamble Health has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 80 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed for February 20, 2025, to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for the same. This is followed by industrial park developer Nirlon, which has announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for its shareholders.

Meanwhile, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation and India Nippon Electricals have informed the exchanges that they will pay interim dividends of Rs 13 per share and Rs 12.50 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have also set the record date to determine shareholders' participation in the interim dividend payout as Friday, February 20, 2025.

Here is the complete list of stocks that, according to BSE data, are slated to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, February 21, 2025: Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 13 21 Feb 2025 Cantabil Retail India 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025 Career Point 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 21 Feb 2025 Firstsource Solutions 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 21 Feb 2025 India Nippon Electricals 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12.50 21 Feb 2025 Kirloskar Oil Engines 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 21 Feb 2025 Manappuram Finance 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 21 Feb 2025 Meera Industries 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025 Modison 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 21 Feb 2025 Nirlon 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 15 21 Feb 2025 Procter & Gamble Health 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 80 21 Feb 2025 QGO Finance 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15 21 Feb 2025 Sandesh 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 21 Feb 2025 SJVN 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.15 21 Feb 2025 Veeram Securities 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.05 21 Feb 2025

The ex-dividend date and record date are usually considered key dates to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date refers to the date when a company’s shares start trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.