Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week
Dividend stocks next week: Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, LTM, and UNO Minda are among the key stocks set to trade ex-dividend between May 25-29, 2026SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, May 25, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.
Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and UNO Minda.
According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the dividend payout, as purchases made on or after the ex-date will not qualify. Eligible shareholders are determined on the basis of the record date fixed by the companies.
Among the companies, Bajaj Auto
has announced the highest final dividend of ₹150 per share, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Among others, Tata Consumer Products
and Hatsun Agro Product
have announced dividends of ₹10 per share each, while ITC
has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share.
| Company
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| LTM
| May 25, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹53
| May 25, 2026
| Siyaram Silk Mills
| May 25, 2026
| Special Dividend - ₹4
| May 25, 2026
| Tata Consumer Products
| May 25, 2026
| Dividend - ₹10
| May 25, 2026
| Tata Consultancy Services
| May 25, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹31
| May 25, 2026
| Dhampur Sugar Mills
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹2
| May 26, 2026
| GPT Infraprojects
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1
| May 26, 2026
| Hatsun Agro Product
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹10
| May 26, 2026
| IRB Infrastructure Developers
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.05
| May 26, 2026
| Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
| May 27, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹6.50
| May 28, 2026
| ITC
| May 27, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹8
| May 27, 2026
| Bajaj Auto
| May 29, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹150
| May 29, 2026
| Bank of India
| May 29, 2026
| Dividend - ₹4.65
| May 29, 2026
| BCPL Railway Infrastructure
| May 29, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹1
| May 29, 2026
| Caplin Point Laboratories
| May 29, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹4
| May 30, 2026
| Eris Lifesciences
| May 29, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹7.21
| May 29, 2026
| GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
| May 29, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹57
| May 29, 2026
| ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
| May 29, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹7
| May 29, 2026
| UNO Minda
| May 29, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹1.75
| May 29, 2026
Bank of India
has announced a dividend of ₹4.65 per share, while Siyaram Silk Mills and Caplin Point Laboratories have declared dividends of ₹4 per share each.
In the lower dividend category, Dhampur Sugar Mills has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while UNO Minda will pay a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share.
Additionally, GPT Infraprojects and BCPL Railway Infrastructure have announced dividends of ₹1 per share each, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.