Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, May 25, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.

Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and UNO Minda.

According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the dividend payout, as purchases made on or after the ex-date will not qualify. Eligible shareholders are determined on the basis of the record date fixed by the companies.