Post Q4 beat, analysts upbeat on Grasim Industries' future outlook

Group company Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has proposed an equity raise of up to ₹4,000 crore, with Grasim infusing ₹2,880 crore. After the transaction, Grasim’s stake in ABCL will be at 52.3 per cent on a fully diluted basis. Apart from that, Grasim will continue reinvesting surplus cash flows in scaling up paint and B2B e-commerce. Standalone net debt may have peaked in FY26 at ₹6,890 crore (March 2026) vs. ₹6,880 crore in March 2025.