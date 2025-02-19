Dividend stocks: These 5 shares to turn ex-date tomorrow; are you eligible?
Dividend stocks today:
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (Irctc), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, ESAB India, AVT Natural Products, and Shivalik Bimetal Controls are expected to capture attention during Wednesday’s trading session due to the announcement of interim dividends
for their respective shareholders. Dividends, typically paid quarterly or annually, are a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a return on their investment.
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of these five companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, February 20, 2025. In addition, these companies have set their record date for the same day (Thursday, February 20, 2025), which will be used to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend payouts.
Among these companies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care stands out with the highest interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. ESAB India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, while IRCTC has declared Rs 3 per share.
Meanwhile, AVT Natural Products and Shivalik Bimetal Controls have also announced interim dividends, with AVT distributing Rs 0.30 per share and Shivalik offering Rs 1.20 per share to their respective shareholders.
Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, February 20, 2025, along with their key details:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Avt Natural Products
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 20 Feb 2025
| ESAB India
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 23
| 20 Feb 2025
| Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 20 Feb 2025
| Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 110
| 20 Feb 2025
| Shivalik Bimetal Controls
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.20
| 20 Feb 2025
The ex-dividend date and record date are two key events in the process of determining eligibility for dividend payouts. The ex-dividend date marks the first day a stock trades without the dividend entitlement, meaning investors must purchase the stock before this date to qualify for the payout. On the other hand, the record date is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders based on its records.