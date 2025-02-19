Dividend stocks: These 5 shares to turn ex-date tomorrow; are you eligible?

According to data available on the BSE, the shares of these five companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, February 20, 2025. In addition, these companies have set their record date for the same day (Thursday, February 20, 2025), which will be used to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend payouts.

Among these companies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care stands out with the highest interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. ESAB India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, while IRCTC has declared Rs 3 per share.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, February 20, 2025, along with their key details: Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Avt Natural Products 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 20 Feb 2025 ESAB India 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 23 20 Feb 2025 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 20 Feb 2025 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 110 20 Feb 2025 Shivalik Bimetal Controls 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.20 20 Feb 2025 Meanwhile, AVT Natural Products and Shivalik Bimetal Controls have also announced interim dividends, with AVT distributing Rs 0.30 per share and Shivalik offering Rs 1.20 per share to their respective shareholders.

(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) The ex-dividend date and record date are two key events in the process of determining eligibility for dividend payouts. The ex-dividend date marks the first day a stock trades without the dividend entitlement, meaning investors must purchase the stock before this date to qualify for the payout. On the other hand, the record date is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders based on its records.