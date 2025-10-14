Diwali 2025: BSE, GE Vernova surged over 60% in each of last 3 Samvat years

BSE, GE Vernova: Decoding the rallyAccording to Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at SAMCO Securities, BSE Ltd's multibagger rally since Samvat 2079 has been fuelled by surging trading volumes, derivatives turnover, and rising investor participation. The launch of the Sensex derivatives segment and increased retail engagement via mutual funds and systematic investment plan (SIPs), too, boosted revenue visibility, aiding the bullish sentiment. ALSO READ | Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks That apart, regulatory reforms favouring Indian stock exchanges and a shift in liquidity from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to BSE's derivative platform supported the stock’s valuation re-rating, he said. "As for GE Vernova, the rally in the heavy electrical equipment stock was driven by strong order execution and contract wins for high-voltage transformers, shunt reactors, and smart grid solutions, providing revenue visibility. Simultaneously, structural sector tailwinds such as India’s renewable energy expansion, grid modernisation, and green energy corridors created sustained demand for transmission and distribution equipment," he explained
Road AheadFor Samvat 2082, analysts opine the uptrend in these counters may moderate, though they may still manage to outperform the markets. "I expect both these stocks to consolidate in the near-term. They may not become multibagger stocks this Samvat, but may still deliver mid-teen returns," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equities at WealthMills Securities. ALSO READ | MF investors turn cautious ahead of Samvat 2082: Should you stay invested? While the possibility of these two stocks outperforming the market cannot be ruled out, Sheth of SAMCO Securities, said the level of outperformance will depend on whether they meet the earnings expectations. "BSE benefits from rising retail participation and India's structural growth story, protecting its long-term earnings visibility. However, stiff competition from the NSE, potential regulatory interventions, and any decline in trading volumes remain key risks. For GE Vernova, its investments in technology and local capacity aids outlook. However, the stock performance may be lumpy if there are execution delays and policy risks," he added.
What do the charts predict?BSE Current Price: ₹2,487 | Likely Target: ₹3,700 / ₹1,700 Upside Potential: 48.9% Downside Risk: 31.7% Support: ₹2,020 | Resistance: ₹3,150; ₹3,350; ₹3,500 BSE's stock price has been making ‘higher-highs, higher-lows’ over the last three years, as per the monthly chart. It has also respected the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and the super trendline support on the monthly scale.
