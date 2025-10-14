Thomas Cook shares up 3% as Sterling Holiday opens Malampuzha resort

Thomas Cook (India) shares advanced 2.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹165.05 per share. At 12:21 PM, Thomas Cook's share price was up 1.53 per cent on BSE at ₹163.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 81,957.59.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,683.67 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹225.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹118.1.

What led to a surge in Thomas Cook shares?

The buying on the counter came after Thomas Cook's subsidiary, , announced the launch of 'Sterling Govardhana Malampuzha'-- positioning the Western Ghats-framed locale—near Palakkad and Coimbatore—as a short-stay destination for families, couples, and celebration travellers. The resort is designed as an accessible nature retreat that blends easy connectivity, local culture and Sterling’s signature comfort.

“Sterling Govardhana, Malampuzha isn’t just a new resort — it’s the creation of a new travel node,” said Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts. “By integrating Malampuzha into our South India grid, we are connecting markets and mindsets… transforming high-potential locales into must-stay destinations that bridge Tamil Nadu, Central Kerala and the Nilgiris.” The property offers quick links to other Sterling resorts in Anaikatti, Athirappilly, Guruvayur and Ooty, supporting the brand’s circuit-travel strategy. Set amid landscaped gardens against the Sahyadri hills, the resort features elegant rooms and suites, open lawns and contemporary indoor venues suited for reunions, weddings and milestone events. Its signature restaurant, Savoree, serves regional Kerala dishes—such as Paal Konchu Porichathu, Kozhi Erussery and Paneer Kurumulaku Roast—alongside kid-friendly favourites and global classics, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.