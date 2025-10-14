Home / Markets / News / Thomas Cook shares up 3% as Sterling Holiday opens Malampuzha resort

Thomas Cook shares up 3% as Sterling Holiday opens Malampuzha resort

The resort is designed as an accessible nature retreat that blends easy connectivity, local culture and Sterling's signature comfort

broker, market, shares, trading, stocks, growth, profit, loss, exchange, brokerage
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thomas Cook (India) shares advanced 2.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹165.05 per share. At 12:21 PM, Thomas Cook's share price was up 1.53 per cent on BSE at ₹163.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 81,957.59.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,683.67 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹225.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹118.1. 

What led to a surge in Thomas Cook shares?

The buying on the counter came after Thomas Cook's subsidiary,  , announced the launch of 'Sterling Govardhana Malampuzha'-- positioning the Western Ghats-framed locale—near Palakkad and Coimbatore—as a short-stay destination for families, couples, and celebration travellers. The resort is designed as an accessible nature retreat that blends easy connectivity, local culture and Sterling’s signature comfort.
 
“Sterling Govardhana, Malampuzha isn’t just a new resort — it’s the creation of a new travel node,” said Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts. “By integrating Malampuzha into our South India grid, we are connecting markets and mindsets… transforming high-potential locales into must-stay destinations that bridge Tamil Nadu, Central Kerala and the Nilgiris.” The property offers quick links to other Sterling resorts in Anaikatti, Athirappilly, Guruvayur and Ooty, supporting the brand’s circuit-travel strategy.
 
Set amid landscaped gardens against the Sahyadri hills, the resort features elegant rooms and suites, open lawns and contemporary indoor venues suited for reunions, weddings and milestone events. Its signature restaurant, Savoree, serves regional Kerala dishes—such as Paal Konchu Porichathu, Kozhi Erussery and Paneer Kurumulaku Roast—alongside kid-friendly favourites and global classics, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.
 
“Malampuzha has always been a symbol of Kerala’s natural beauty and community spirit,” said M. Satheesan of Malampuzha Hotel Pvt. Ltd. “Our partnership with Sterling is founded on the belief that design-led hospitality can spotlight such destinations responsibly while enriching local livelihoods.”
 
Experiences extend beyond the rooms: guests can ride the iconic ropeway over the valley, explore the rock gardens, stroll by the dam at dusk, and enjoy parks, lakeside promenades and evening cultural performances.
 
With the addition of Malampuzha to its Kerala portfolio—alongside Athirappilly, Anaikatti, Alleppey, Wayanad, Munnar, Guruvayur and Thekkady—Sterling now commands one of the state’s most extensive resort networks. The expansion strengthens its drive-to circuit connecting Tamil Nadu, Central Kerala and the Nilgiris, aligning with the brand’s “destinations beyond the obvious” positioning under its What-A Trip campaign.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uniparts India zooms 5%, hits new 52-wk high on declaring special dividend

MTAR Technologies rallies 13% on huge volumes in subdued market; here's why

TCS dividend 2025: IT stock to trade ex-date on Oct 15; are you eligible?

JTL Industries gains 6% after NCLT approves acquisition of RCI Industries

Ireda shares rise 3% as Q2 profit jumps 42% YoY; check details here

Topics :Thomas CookBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story