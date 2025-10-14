Here's why JD Cables share price is buzzing in trade on October 14; details

JD Cables share price today: JD Cables share price was buzzing in trade in an overall weak market on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹157.90 per share.

At 1:00 PM, JD Cables share price was trading 1.77 per cent higher at ₹155.50 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.63 per cent lower at 81,805.20 levels.

Why did JD Cables share price rise in trade today?

JD Cables’ share price rose in trade today after the company announced the purchase of industrial land and buildings to boost its manufacturing footprint.

The company said it has entered into an Agreement for Sale (without possession) on October 13, 2025, with Star Battery Limited for the acquisition of land and a building spanning about 164.29 cottah (approximately 1,18,288 sq. ft.) in Dankunibill, Hooghly district, for a total consideration of ₹10.45 crore. The property includes existing sheds and building structures, enabling immediate industrial use. JD Cables said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand manufacturing infrastructure and scale up production capacity to meet rising demand for its cables and conductors. Piyush Garodia, managing director of JD Cables said, “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in JD Cables’ journey of growth and transformation. The new facility will provide us with the space and infrastructure required to expand production and meet increasing demand efficiently. With the addition of advanced machinery, we aim to further improve our operational excellence and product quality.”

As per the agreement, the Conveyance Deed will be executed within two months upon full payment of the sale amount. Alongside the expansion, the company has placed orders worth ₹5.72 crore for advanced machinery for its Conductor Division, to be installed at the new facility. The investment aims to boost operational efficiency, product quality, and overall output. JD Cables added that these initiatives are part of its long-term growth plan to modernise operations, boost capacity, and drive sustainable revenue growth through innovation and expansion. ALSO READ: Q2 results today “This expansion underscores our commitment to long-term value creation and market leadership in the cables and conductors industry. We believe this development will not only strengthen our domestic footprint but also open new opportunities in the export market.” Garodia added.