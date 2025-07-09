Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Dixon Technologies JV

The formation of Lightanium Technologies is aimed at expanding Dixon Technologies' foothold in the lighting segment in India. Dixon now holds a 50 per cent shareholding in the JV and has subscribed to 2.5 million equity shares at face value of ₹10 each (at par), amounting to a total investment of ₹2.5 crore. This apart, Lightanium will continue its business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of lighting products and accessories.

"This association will bolster the company’s manufacturing excellence and superior execution abilities and Signify’s leadership in the lighting industry. This partnership will further strengthen the company’s foothold in the lighting business ecosystem in India in line with the Company’s strategic goals," the company said in a release.