Home / Markets / News / Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

At 10:12 AM, shares of Dixon Technologies were trading at ₹15,750, up by 1.79 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Dixon Technologies
At 10:12 AM, shares of Dixon Technologies were trading at ₹15,750, up by 1.79 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dixon Technologies share price today: Shares of Dixon Technologies surged over 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹15,838 on Wednesday after the company announced the formation of a new joint venture (JV) 'Lightanium Technologies' with Signify Innovations, manufacturer of lighting products. 
 
At 10:12 AM, shares of Dixon Technologies were trading at ₹15,750, up by 1.79 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading largely flat with a positive bias, quoting 25,528.35. So far this calendar year, shares of the company have experienced a double-digit drop of 10 per cent on the NSE.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Dixon Technologies JV

The formation of Lightanium Technologies is aimed at expanding Dixon Technologies' foothold in the lighting segment in India. Dixon now holds a 50 per cent shareholding in the JV and has subscribed to 2.5 million equity shares at face value of ₹10 each (at par), amounting to a total investment of ₹2.5 crore. This apart, Lightanium will continue its business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of lighting products and accessories.
 
"This association will bolster the company’s manufacturing excellence and superior execution abilities and Signify’s leadership in the lighting industry. This partnership will further strengthen the company’s foothold in the lighting business ecosystem in India in line with the Company’s strategic goals," the company said in a release. 
 
The JV partner, Signify Innovations, the company under Philips, also operates in a similar segment and specialises in building commercial lighting products.  ALSO READ | Syrma SGS Technology rallies 8% on heavy volumes; here's why

EMS Sector Outlook

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect healthy results for the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector in the first quarter of the financial year 2026, citing expansion plans. Although, unseasonal rainfall might remain a pain point. "We forecast a strong start to FY2026 for our EMS coverage, with sales expected to grow by 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and profitability remaining healthy. Among B2C players, Dixon is likely to deliver strong results, led by expanding exports and the scale-up of non-mobile segments," the brokerage firm said while slashing FY26-28E earnings per share EPS by 1-4 per cent, citing higher interest expenses. 
As the overall outlook appears largely steady, Kotak has maintained its future value (FV) for Dixon Technologies' shares unchanged at ₹17,050, with an 'Add' rating.    
Earlier this week as well, Dixon shares witnessed a sharp uptrend after brokerage firm B&K Securities initiated a 'Buy' rating on the stocks, with a potential upside of 25 per cent. As per the brokerage, the company “stands at the forefront of India's electronics manufacturing transformation.”
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex flat; SMIDs gain; June SIP inflows top ₹27,000-cr mark

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Meta Infotech IPO booked 155x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Premium

Glenmark, Laurus Lab: Will Trump's 200% tariff threat derail pharma stocks?

GOCL Corp shares gain 4% on dividend announcement; payout details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksDixon TechnologiesDixon Technologies (India)stocksMarketsNifty 50

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story