Retail investors rush for Anlon Healthcare IPO, NIIs follow; QIBs hold back

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed steady interest, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained relatively subdued in their response

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription status:  Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturer Anlon Healthcare on the second day of its subscription. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed steady interest, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained relatively subdued in their response.
 
As per NSE data, the ₹121 crore public issue had received bids for 35.35 million equity shares against 13.3 million shares on offer as of 1:09 PM on Thursday, August 28, translating to an overall subscription of over 2.66 times.
 
In terms of individual categories, the retail portion was oversubscribed by 17.55 times, and the NII segment by nearly 1.45 times. However, the QIB portion lagged behind, with a subscription of just 92 per cent.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details

Anlon Healthcare IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares estimated to be valued at ₹121.03 crore. The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹86-91 per share, with a lot size of 164 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 164 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,924 to bid for one lot of shares (taking the upper price band under consideration). To bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,132 shares, a retail investor would need ₹1,94,012.

Anlon Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the second day of its subscription. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company’s shares were exchanging hands at ₹96 per share, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹5 or 5.49 per cent over the issue.

Anlon Healthcare IPO reviews

The public offering has received broadly favourable reviews from brokerages. Analysts at Arihant Capital have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue, while those at Anand Rathi Research have recommended subscribing for the long term. READ MORE

Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment date, listing date

Anlon Healthcare IPO is set to close for subscription on Friday, August 29. Following that, the basis of allotment is likely to get finalized on Monday, September 1, 2025. Successful investors will receive their shares into their demat account by Tuesday, September 2.
 
Anlon Healthcare shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Anlon Healthcare IPO registrar, lead manager

KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue, while Interactive Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Anlon Healthcare IPO objective

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of its manufacturing facility; full or part repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings (term loan) availed. It will further deploy the IPO proceeds for funding working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 

About Anlon Healthcare

Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical intermediates, which serve as raw materials/key starting materials in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients; and (ii) active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”), which serve as raw materials for pharmaceutical formulations in the preparation of various types of Finished Dosage Formula (“FDF”) such as tablets, capsules, ointments, syrups etc., ingredients in nutraceutical formulations, personal care products and animal health products. The company’s products span across the family of pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical APIs and ingredients for personal care and veterinary APIs.

Topics :IPOsIPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO REVIEWIPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsIPO market

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

