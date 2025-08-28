Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bye, Thursday Nifty expiry! New NSE derivatives expiry start next Tuesday

Bye, Thursday Nifty expiry! New NSE derivatives expiry start next Tuesday

The swap in the expiry dates comes amid the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) aim to reduce retail participation in the space

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Nifty, Sensex derivatives expiry dates | Image: Bloomberg

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's capital market is set to see an overhaul in its activities as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE gear up to swap their expiry of their derivatives contracts. Therefore, the Nifty expiry on August 28, 2025, will effectively be the final contracts to expire on a Thursday.   
 
The swap in the expiry dates comes amid the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) aim to reduce retail participation in the space. The Sebi Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, earlier this month called for greater “quality and balance” in the derivatives market, where trading volumes are disproportionately higher than the underlying cash segment.
 

What is F&O expiry?

The term 'expiry' simply means the day that the futures and options (F&O) expire or the last day that the contracts are valid. Both NSE and BSE have weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly F&O contracts. 
 
Earlier, the exchanges had multiple weekly F&O contracts via various benchmarks like Nifty 50, Bank Nifty. However, last November, Sebi said exchanges will be allowed to offer weekly expiry F&O contracts for only one benchmark index per exchange. This was done as part of the exchange's drive to reduce retail participation in the segment. 
 
In NSE, weekly expiries for Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Midcap Select were discontinued as they chose the Nifty 50 index. Likewise, BANKEX and Sensex 50 were discontinued by the BSE as it picked the Sensex index. 

Also Read

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 550 pts, Nifty below 24,550; Ola Electric, Hero Moto buck trend

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, NIIs lead demand; GMP down at 9%

auto components, auto sector

Jtekt, Endurance, Fiem rise upto 13%; what's driving auto ancillary stocks?

Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki

Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

trading

Vishnusurya Projects shares soar 16% on ₹2,217-cr order win; details here

Current expiry and changes going forward

As things stand now (until the end of August 28), the NSE's Nifty 50 weekly expiry was the Thursday of every week, while the monthly contracts expired at the last thursday of every month. On the BSE, the Sensex index's weekly contracts expire on every Tuesday, while the monthly contracts expire on the last Tuesday of the month. 
 
But this will change going forward into the next month/contracts. Nifty weekly contracts will expire on Tuesday of the week. Nifty monthly, quarterly and half-yearly contracts will end on the last Tuesday of the expiry month. BSE's contracts will end on the Thursdays of the respective weekly and monthly contracts.   

Impact on NSE and BSE 

With the swap in the expiry dates, analysts had earlier said that the IPO bound-NSE's market share in the index options premium turnover space will rise at the expense of its rival BSE. Now, an option premium is the price at which the option contract is bought or sold, and for exchanges, this is the largest revenue-generating segment.
 
Goldman Sachs warned that BSE may face a 3 percentage point loss of market share and a 2 per cent cut in FY26 EPS estimate. "This is based on our study of imposing the new expiry days on year-to-date premiums traded as a pro-forma analysis."
 
Currently (until August 26), BSE gets three working days and NSE gets two working days, and if that reverses, it can potentially impact BSE's volumes, analysts said. 

Why the change in expiry dates?

Back in January 2025, BSE moved its index options expiry to Tuesday, while NSE continued with Thursday expiries. This shift helped BSE gain notable traction in index options based on premium turnover, which now looks threatened. 
 
In response, NSE planned to move its expiry to Monday, but it was scrapped as Sebi limited the expiry to either Tuesday or Thursday. 
 

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Star Delta Transformers shares zoom 18% on winning ₹237-crore orders

Anlon Healthcare ipo

Retail investors rush for Anlon Healthcare IPO, NIIs follow; QIBs hold back

stock market trading

Edelweiss Financial jumps 6% as Abakkus buys 6.4 mn shares via block deal

Stock market

Jaiprakash Power Ventures hits 5% upper circuit in weak market; here's why

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

Topics : SEBI Markets Nifty F&O Markets F&O F&O series derivatives trading Equity derivatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon