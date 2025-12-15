Home / Markets / News / Dredging, Knowledge Marine soar up to 36% in 1 month; trade at record highs

Dredging, Knowledge Marine soar up to 36% in 1 month; trade at record highs

Shares of Knowledge Marine hit a new high at ₹3,571, as they surged 9% in Monday's intra-day trade; the stock has zoomed 182% from its 52-week low of ₹1,265 touched on April 7, 2025.

container, ships, port
Knowledge Marine stock hit a new all-time high, while Dredging Corporation registered a fresh 52-week high on Monday. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Dredging Corporation, Knowledge Marine share prices today

 
Shares of the dredging companies - Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) and Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past one month, these stocks have rallied up to 36 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 01:01 PM. It was up 0.31 per cent in the past one month.
 
KMEW stock hit a new high at ₹3,571, as it surged 9 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by soaring 35 per cent. It has zoomed 182 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,265 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
Shares of DCIL hit a 52-week high of ₹1,070.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in today's intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock price of the public sector undertaking company has advanced by 36 per cent. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 116 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹494.75 hit on March 3, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why are dredging stocks in demand?

 
On December 8, 2025, Invesco Mutual Fund A/c Invesco Infrastructure purchased 250,694 equity shares of DCIL at ₹942.83 per share via open market on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. Earlier, on November 3, Invesco Mutual Fund had bought 152,690 equity shares of the company at ₹851.70 per share, the data shows. The names of the sellers were not disclosed.
 
DCIL specialises in providing comprehensive dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy and other organisations in India. While the company primarily operates within the Indian dredging industry, it has also executed international projects in countries, including Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the UAE.
 
DCIL on November 1, 2025, informed the stock exchanges that the company entered into 22 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with 16 organisations worth ₹17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from October 27 -  31, 2025.
 
The initiative forms a vital part of the government's long-term vision to achieve the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047, reaffirming India's leadership in the maritime and blue economy sectors, DCIL said.
 
Meanwhile, KMEW on December 3, 2025 informed the stock exchanges that the company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at ₹10.66 crore inclusive of GST.  ALSO READ | Hindustan Zinc hits 52-week high; Jefferies initiates 'Buy'; check target 
Earlier on November 19, 2025, KMEW said it received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for “Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug” valued at ₹384.33 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.
 
This was the second order placed by the Government of India, and it proves KMEW operational performance of its Green Tug Transmission Programme (GTTP), reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of the nation’s maritime decarbonization efforts.
 
India launched the GTTP, a pioneering initiative to decarbonize its maritime sector by replacing diesel-powered harbor tugs with zero emission alternatives. Under the first phase, running from October 2024 to December 2027, major ports in India will deploy green tugs powered by electricity and alternative fuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and marine pollution.
 
With approximately 30 contracts anticipated - each valued between ₹350 - 400 crore - the opportunity landscape is both substantial and strategic. Securing even 10 - 15 per cent of this market could translate into a robust ₹1,600 crore order book over a 15-year execution horizon, marking a decisive step toward sustainable growth and alignment with India’s green maritime initiatives, KMEW said in its FY25 annual report.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

