Dredging, Knowledge Marine soar up to 36% in 1 month; trade at record highs

Dredging Corporation, Knowledge Marine share prices today

Shares of the dredging companies - Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) and Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past one month, these stocks have rallied up to 36 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 01:01 PM. It was up 0.31 per cent in the past one month.

KMEW stock hit a new high at ₹3,571, as it surged 9 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by soaring 35 per cent. It has zoomed 182 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,265 touched on April 7, 2025.

On December 8, 2025, Invesco Mutual Fund A/c Invesco Infrastructure purchased 250,694 equity shares of DCIL at ₹942.83 per share via open market on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. Earlier, on November 3, Invesco Mutual Fund had bought 152,690 equity shares of the company at ₹851.70 per share, the data shows. The names of the sellers were not disclosed.

DCIL specialises in providing comprehensive dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy and other organisations in India. While the company primarily operates within the Indian dredging industry, it has also executed international projects in countries, including Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the UAE. DCIL on November 1, 2025, informed the stock exchanges that the company entered into 22 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with 16 organisations worth ₹17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from October 27 - 31, 2025. The initiative forms a vital part of the government's long-term vision to achieve the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047, reaffirming India's leadership in the maritime and blue economy sectors, DCIL said.

Meanwhile, KMEW on December 3, 2025 informed the stock exchanges that the company received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One number of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at ₹10.66 crore inclusive of GST. Earlier on November 19, 2025, KMEW said it received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for "Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug" valued at ₹384.33 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.