PVR Inox shares gained 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,113.7 per share. At 9:43 AM, PVR Inox share price was trading 2.59 per cent higher at ₹1,079 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 84,890.88.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,595.78 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,539.1, and its 52-week low was at ₹825.65.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced opening five new screens at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad, Hyderabad. Additionally, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, crossing ₹350-crore at the box office, according to reports, is also contributing to investor confidence.

According to the filing, the Superplex features three premium formats — Luxe, PXL, and 4DX. These, along with the mainstream screens, come together to create an 11-screen setup that offers clear visuals, steady sound, and comfort suited to families, young audiences, and working professionals. Additionally, PXL features a 55-foot-wide screen, RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and recliner seating. The 4DX screen, now the third in the city, brings motion seats and effects such as wind, fog, scent, water, and snow, adding to the viewing experience in Hyderabad. These formats are part of the five newly added screens that join the existing six to form the 11-screen Superplex.

With this launch, PVR Inox now operates the largest multiplex network with 1772 Screens across 355 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka). Across the 11 screens, the Superplex houses 1,368 seats, including 210 PXL seats, 107 Luxe seats, 104 4DX seats, and 947 mainstream seats. "This property reflects our approach to building cinemas that serve modern audiences. The mix of Luxe, PXL, 4DX, and mainstream screens gives Hyderabad viewers strong choice in a single location. We are pleased to bring this Superplex to the city," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox.