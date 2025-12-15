Home / Markets / News / Midcap Marico, 5 smallcap stocks with 'Double Bottom' pattern on charts

Among smallcaps - Natco Pharma, Neuland Laboratories, Inox India, Welspun Living and GE Shipping shares have witnessed the formation of 'Double Bottom' pattern on the technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Technical charts show that one midcap and 5 smallcap stocks have witnessed the formation of 'Double Bottom' in recent trading sessions.  In general, a 'Double Bottom' pattern is said to be a bullish (positive) reversal pattern as per technical analysis. The 'Double Bottom' pattern resembles the letter 'W' on a price chart, wherein the recent lows are either identical or at close levels.  An analysis of the Nifty MidCap 150 and Nifty SmallCap 250 stocks show that midcap Marico and 5 smallcaps namely - Natco Pharma, Neuland Laboratories, Inox India, Welspun Living and Great Eastern Shipping Company shares have witnessed the formation of 'Double Bottom' pattern on the technical charts.  Here's a look at these 6 stock charts: 

Marico

Current Market Price: ₹735 
 
 
 
  Double Bottom around ₹707 on Nov 7, 2025 & Dec 4, 2025. 

  Natco Pharma

Current Market Price: ₹910 
 
    Double Bottom around ₹865 on Nov 28, 2025 & Dec 10, 2025.   

Neuland Laboratories

Current Market Price: ₹16,263 
 
    Double Bottom around ₹15,850 on Dec 2, 2025 & Dec 8, 2025. 

Welspun Living

Current Market Price: ₹136 
 
  Double Bottom around ₹128 on Nov 25, 2025 & Dec 8, 2025. 

Inox India

Current Market Price: ₹1,139 
 
    Double Bottom around ₹1,108 on Nov 19, 2025 & Dec 9, 2025.   

GE Shipping Company

Current Market Price: ₹1,117 
 
  Double Bottom around ₹1,057 on Nov 25, 2025 & Dec 9, 2025. 

Topics :Market technicalstechnical chartsstocks technical analysisMaricoNatco PharmaNeuland LaboratoriesGE ShippingGreat Eastern Shipping Company

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

