The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,160 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹979.25, and its 52-week low was at ₹548.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company inked a technical assistance agreement with Japan’s Topy Industries for the design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels.

As part of this agreement, Topy will provide technical know-how and engineering support to enhance Wheels India's design and manufacturing capabilities for the cast aluminium wheel business.

“Through this agreement, we are hoping to make fresh inroads into the Japanese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India in the alloy wheel segment,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India.

Srivats believes this agreement is expected to bring in considerable technical expertise in the aluminium wheel segment for Wheels India and will help the company win new businesses and bolster competitive advantage in the cast aluminium segment.