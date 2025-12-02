Hitachi Energy India zooms 160% from January low; market cap tops ₹1 trn

Hitachi Energy India’s share price hit a new all-time high of ₹22,758.1 on the BSE, rising 3 per cent in intraday trade in an otherwise weak market, supported by a healthy business outlook.

At 12:16 PM, Hitachi Energy was quoting 2 per cent higher at ₹22,590, as compared to a 0.56 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 27 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of Hitachi Energy India has been more than doubled or zoomed 160 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹8,738.05 touched on January 28, 2025, on the BSE.

A sharp rally in the stock price has seen Hitachi Energy India’s market capitalisation reach ₹1 trillion mark. Currently, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1.01 trillion, the BSE data shows. Hitachi Energy overview/outlook Hitachi Energy India is the Indian subsidiary of the Zurich-headquartered Hitachi Energy, and is committed to driving India’s energy transition ambitions by advancing a sustainable energy future for all. In the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), Hitachi Energy achieved the highest-ever order backlog of ₹29,412.6 crore, creating a revenue visibility for several coming quarters. The company’s profit before tax and profit after tax recorded 4 times year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, 399.8 per cent and 405.6 per cent, respectively. The effective execution of good margin orders, sustained operational excellence, a good product mix, increased export momentum, and a lower base in the corresponding previous quarter, the company reported a significant Y-o-Y growth in profit before tax and profit after tax.

In terms of investment, India continues to make significant strides in the clean energy sector. In the first half of 2025 alone, the renewable energy sector attracted investments of nearly ₹1 trillion. Additionally, the sanctioned ₹2.4 trillion of 500 gigawatt transmission plant to link renewable-rich states with demand centres shows the country's growing confidence and commitment to sustainability, Hitachi Energy said in the Q2FY26 analyst conference call. Despite global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, India remains one of the fastest-growing economies. Strong domestic demand, steady investments, and a resilient external sector drive a positive outlook. Key factors such as a favourable monsoon, goods and services tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, easier access to credit, and rising capacity utilisation have contributed to this momentum. In addition, the government’s focus is shifting from capacity expansion to capacity absorption - with grid integration, energy storage, hybridisation, and market reforms, to meet national energy goals, the company said.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Hitachi Energy delivered a strong margin of 16.3 per cent during the quarter. This was mainly led by operating leverage, as higher execution volumes helped spread fixed costs more efficiently, an improved product mix, with a larger share of high-margin products contributing to revenue, increasing share of exports in the total order book, which are usually short-cycle orders with high margins, increasing share of service orders, with current levels at high single-digits, and lower royalty cost during the quarter due to the timing effect of revenue recognition. The brokerage firm expects the increasing share of exports and services and a better product mix to support the company’s target of sustaining double-digit margins over the long term.