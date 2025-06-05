Home / Markets / News / E-commerce giant Flipkart offloads 6% stake in ABFRL; sells 73 mn shares

E-commerce giant Flipkart offloads 6% stake in ABFRL; sells 73 mn shares

Flipkart
Shares of ABFRL fell nearly 11 per cent in secondary market trading to end at ₹76.8. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Flipkart Investments on Wednesday offloaded 6 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for ₹588 crore. The e-commerce giant sold 73.17 million shares at ₹80.32 apiece. Shares of ABFRL fell nearly 11 per cent in secondary market trading to end at ₹76.8. 
Carlyle Group affiliate firm exits Indegene 
Carlyle Group affiliate firm, C A Dawn Investments, on Wednesday sold its entire 10.20 per cent in Indegene for ₹1,447 crore. It sold nearly 24.5 million shares at ₹591 apiece. Shares of Indegene fell 4.7 per cent to end at ₹590. 
Founder Kunhikannan sells 1.76% in Kaynes 
Ramesh Kunhikannan, founder, Kaynes Technology on Wednesday divested his 1.76 per cent stake in the firm. He sold 11.25 million shares at ₹5,551 apeice to raise ₹623 crore. Shares of Kaynes fell about a per cent to close at ₹5,730 crore. BS reporters
 
Motilal Oswal eyes SIF foray, unveils BSE 1000 Index fund  
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) launched the first passive fund tracking the BSE 1000 index. The scheme Motilal Oswal BSE 1000 Index Fund, representing top 1000 listed companies offers exposure to about 94 per cent of the country’s listed market capitalisation. The index at present has firms across 22 sectors. The top-10 stock weight is capped at 33 per cent to reduce concentration risk. Motilal Oswal is also in the process of finalising its plan to launch a scheme under the newly-introduced specialised investment fund (SIF) category in the next 6 months. 
Sekhmet Pharma appoints Santosh Mahil MD & CEO 
Private equity consortium led by PAG Sekhmet Pharmaventures has appointed Santosh Kumar Mahil (pictured) as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). Sekhmet is an investment platform that helps India’s next generation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) companies.  Mahil has nearly three decades of experience, having held leadership roles at Lupin, USV, Unichem, and Shilpa Medicare. BS reporter

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

