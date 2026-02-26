E2E Networks shares rise 4% as company launches QIP at ₹2,630 floor price

The company fixed February 25, 2026, as the relevant date and set the floor price at ₹2,630.6 per share, with an option to offer up to a 5 per cent discount as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules; the final issue price will be decided in consultation with the lead manager.

A QIP is a capital-raising tool used by companies to raise funds from the domestic market without having to go through the lengthy process of a public issue.

Apart from that, recently, E2E Networks signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro–Vyoma (L&T’s data center and cloud services business) to scale GPU cloud infrastructure in India. Under the proposed partnership, L&T–Vyoma’s GPU capacity would be integrated into E2E’s AI-native cloud platform using E2E’s Technology Integration & Runtime (TIR) orchestration layer to offer performance-optimised, observable GPU cloud services for enterprise and AI workloads.

The companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate sovereign, high-performance GPU capacity aligned with India’s AI objectives, covering technical integration, commercial terms, pricing frameworks, and operations.