Nifty PSE at 52-wk high, eyes new peak; Charts hint 10% upside in 3 stocks

PFC

The Nifty PSE Index is displaying a constructive setup on both weekly and daily charts. On the weekly timeframe, the index has transitioned from the 2024-25 corrective phase into a steady recovery, forming a series of higher lows through 2025-26, says Anand James.The analyst highlights that the index is now pressing against a strong resistance zone at 10,450 - 10,550, creating an ascending triangle, often considered a bullish continuation pattern."A decisive weekly close above 10,550 - 10,600 would confirm a breakout with a pattern target near 11,300, placing the index near new all-time high territory," explains James.In case of a decline, the analyst from Geojit Investments expects the Nifty PSE to seek support around 10,350 - 10,380 or 10,200 - 10,250 zone. James cautions that a fall below 10,050 would weaken the bullish case.Among individual stocks, the analyst - Anand James expects up to 10 per cent upside in PFC, BPCL and IOC shares.Current Market Price: ₹421