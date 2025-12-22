Earnings upgrade ahead for Shriram Finance as MUFG deal boosts capital base

Japanese lender MUFG Bank will invest Rs 39,620 crore in Shriram Finance (SFL) through a preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 841 per share, at a post-money valuation of 1.8 times price-to-book value. The deal will strengthen Shriram Finance’s capital base, improve its balance sheet resilience and provide long-term growth capital. This is about 66 per cent of September 2025 net worth and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. On conclusion of the deal, the promoter stake will fall to 20.3 per cent from 25.4 per cent in September 2025, despite no stake sale by the promoter.

What does MUFG bring to Shriram Finance as a strategic investor? MUFG Bank is Japan’s premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. MUFG Bank’s parent is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., with a legacy of over 130 years in India. MUFG will hold 20 per cent of SFL and net worth will be boosted by 66 per cent on completion of the deal. How will capital ratios and ratings be impacted? The Tier I capital adequacy ratio will increase by at least 1,100 basis points to 31 per cent from around 20 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio may see a boost of up to 15 per cent post the equity infusion, with Tier I rising to 36 per cent. There will likely be a rating upgrade.

The rating boost will improve access to debt and reduce the cost of funds. Of course, there will be a drop in return on equity (RoE) to around 12.9 per cent from 16.5 per cent earlier. The proposed investment is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances. What board rights and strategic changes are involved? The deal gives MUFG the right to appoint two nominee directors to the board of SFL. SFL clarified that it will not be seeking a bank licence. The Japanese bank can bring expertise to bear on various aspects of SFL’s operations and business model, and this may be a big positive though it cannot be quantified.

Which business segments could see growth acceleration? The capital infusion will support SFL’s business expansion in segments such as commercial vehicles and micro, small and medium enterprises. It will support the development of road transport infrastructure, which is essential to India’s growth, and contribute to financial inclusion. What could change in net worth, margins and return ratios? Assuming the deal is consummated in FY27, SFL’s net worth may rise to Rs 1,13,256 crore, versus Rs 56,281 crore in FY25 and Rs 60,404 crore in September 2025. This should also push up Tier I and the capital adequacy ratio, providing more growth capital for SFL. Potential improvement in cost of funds (CoF), coupled with lower incremental borrowings, may drive SFL’s margins higher by about 80-90 basis points over FY27-28.

In turn, improvement in margins, plus steady operating expenditure ratios and controlled credit costs, should drive return on assets (RoA) improvement of 30-50 basis points over the medium term. Why are analysts expecting earnings upgrades for FY27 and FY28? The entry of a strategic shareholder (though MUFG is classified as a public shareholder) comes at a point where demand is improving in rural markets and the upswing in the cycle may allow SFL to deliver consistent and healthy assets under management (AUM) growth over the medium term, as capital adequacy will support growth acceleration. A potential rating upgrade and lower CoF could enable diversification of SFL’s borrowing profile. Analysts will be looking at significant net interest income (NII) and earnings upgrades for FY27 and FY28.

How does Shriram Finance stack up against peers on ratings and funding costs? Among domestic top vehicle financiers, only M&M Financial Services has a AAA rating, while both SFL and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) are rated AA+. SFL’s cost of funds (FY22-25 average) is 73 basis points higher than CIFC. CoF should improve significantly. How do AUM scale and growth compare with Bajaj Finance and CIFC? SFL’s AUM size of Rs 2.8 trillion is 41 per cent larger than CIFC and 40 per cent smaller than Bajaj Finance. Its historical three-year AUM annual growth is 18 per cent, versus 28 per cent and 31 per cent for Bajaj Finance (BAF) and CIFC, respectively, and BAF and CIFC’s growth guidance is over 20 per cent in the near term. The capital infusion may enable acceleration and diversification.