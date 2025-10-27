eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

eClerx Services share price today: eClerx Services share price was in demand on Monday, October 27, 2025, with the stock rising up to 7.79 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹4,791.75 per share.

Around 11:40 AM, eClerx Services share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 5.79 per cent higher at ₹4702.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.74 per cent higher at 84,833.59 levels.

Why did eClerx Services share price rise in trade today?

eClerx Services share price rallied after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, eClerx Services reported operating revenue of ₹1,004.9 crore, marking a 20.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹831.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. In US dollar terms, operating revenue rose 16.9 per cent to $115.5 million compared to $98.8 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise. At the operating front, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the period came in at ₹255.8 crore, up 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 30.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹183.2 crore, as against ₹140.2 crore in the previous year.