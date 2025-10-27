Nifty 50Current Level: 25,950 Likely Target: 28,300 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: 25,700; 25,355 Resistance: 26,350; 26,700; 27,300; 27,800 The Nifty is seen quoting firmly above its key moving averages and looks favourably placed on the daily chart. The price-to-moving averages action is also favourable, with shorter-term moving averages seen quoting above longer-term averages.
Nifty MidCap 150Current Level: 22,021 Likely Target: 23,200 Upside Potential: 5.4% Support: 21,850; 21,630; 21,450 Resistance: 22,280; 22,500; 22,800 The Nifty MidCap 150 index is likely to display a positive trend in the near-term as long as it holds above 21,450 levels; with interim support visible at 21,850 and 21,630 levels. On the upside, the MidCap index can attempt a rally towards 23,200 levels. Key hurdles for the index are placed at 22,280, 22,500 and 22,800 levels.
Nifty SmallCap 250Current Level: 17,290 Likely Target: 18,100 Upside Potential: 4.7% Support: 17,210; 17,025; 16,865 Resistance: 17,550; 17,900 The Nifty SmallCap 250 index has reclaimed the 100-DMA hurdle in recent days. The index is likely to find near support at 17,210 levels; below which next support stands at 17,025; whereas the short-term trend is likely to remain positive above 16,865 levels.
