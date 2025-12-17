eClerx Services shares rise 4% on increasing buyback price to ₹4,800

eClerx Services shares rose 3.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,642.65 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company increased the buyback price.

At 10:08 AM, eClerx Services’ share price was trading 1.73 per cent higher at ₹4,544.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 84,591.09.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹21,654.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹4,953.25, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,116.

The board has increased the buyback price from ₹4,500 per equity share to ₹4,800.

“We wish to inform that the Buy Back Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed on December 16, 2025, inter alia, approved ...the Buy Back Price has been increased from ₹4,500 (Rupees Four Thousand Five Hundred only) per Equity Share to ₹4,800 (Rupees Four Thousand Eight Hundred only) per Equity Share,” the filing read. Accordingly, the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been consequently reduced to 6,25,000, representing up to 1.31 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, October 24, 2025, unanimously approved the proposal of buy back of not exceeding 6,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each of the company of an amount not exceeding ₹300 crore.