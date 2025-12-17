Home / Markets / News / Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Park Medi World shares opened at ₹158.80 on the NSE, a discount of ₹3.2 or 2 per cent from the issue price of ₹162

share market, stock market
Park Medi World IPO listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Park Medi World listing, Park Medi World share price: Hospital chain operator Park Medi World made a muted debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise positive market. The company's shares opened at ₹158.80 on the NSE, a discount of ₹3.2 or 2 per cent from the issue price of ₹162. 
 
On the BSE, Park Medi World opened at ₹155.6, a discount of ₹6.4 or 4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 3 per cent higher from the listing price. 
 
Park Medi World debut was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹167 in the grey markets. This indicated a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 3 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  

Park Medi World IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Park Medi World  IPO received a decent response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 8.10 times. Investors placed bids for 338.83 million equity shares against the 41.81 million shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 15.15 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 11.48 times, while the retail investors portion received 3.16 times bids compared to the shares reserved. 

Park Medi World IPO details

Park Medi World successfully raised ₹920 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 47.5 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of of 9.3 million equity shares by promoter Ajit Gupta. 
 
The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹154 to ₹162 per share, with a minimum application lot of 92 shares. The issue was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12. The allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, December 15. 
 
Kfin Technologies is serving as the registrar for the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services are acting as book-running lead managers.
 
As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹380 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. Additionally, ₹60.5 crore will be used for development of new hospital by subsidiary Park Medicity (NCR), ₹27.4 crore for purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, and the remaining funds for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indraprastha Gas jumps 6% as Nomura upgrades stock on easing gas prices

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel tumbles most since March 2020 after 10.7% equity block trade

Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Astra Microwave set for growth; JM Financial initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Topics :IPOsIPO marketIPO GMPstock market listingMarketsstock market tradingNSEBSE

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story