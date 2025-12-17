Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Park Medi World listing, Park Medi World share price: Hospital chain operator Park Medi World made a muted debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise positive market. The company's shares opened at ₹158.80 on the NSE, a discount of ₹3.2 or 2 per cent from the issue price of ₹162.

On the BSE, Park Medi World opened at ₹155.6, a discount of ₹6.4 or 4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 3 per cent higher from the listing price.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Kidney IPO opens on Dec 22: Check key dates, price band, objective Park Medi World debut was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹167 in the grey markets. This indicated a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 3 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Park Medi World IPO subscription rate ALSO READ: Nephrocare Health makes positive D-street debut; shares list at 6% premium According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Park Medi World IPO received a decent response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 8.10 times. Investors placed bids for 338.83 million equity shares against the 41.81 million shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 15.15 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 11.48 times, while the retail investors portion received 3.16 times bids compared to the shares reserved. Park Medi World IPO details Park Medi World successfully raised ₹920 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 47.5 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of of 9.3 million equity shares by promoter Ajit Gupta.