Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Shriram Finance shares advanced after the company said its board will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal. The options under review include a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode, either individually or in combination, through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.
In an exchange filing, the company said, “We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, inter-alia, to discuss, consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.”
Financially, the company’s total comprehensive income grew 16.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,491.39 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹2,138.38 crore in Q2FY25.
Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,266.84 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹5,606.74 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shriram Finance is a retail asset-financing NBFC and part of the Shriram Group, with a strong focus on financial inclusion.
Formed through the 2022 merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital, the company offers loans across commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, MSMEs, gold and personal finance, along with fixed deposits.
It serves millions of underserved customers through a vast pan-India branch network, supporting small transport operators and businesses while managing a large and diversified loan book.
