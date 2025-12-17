Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Shriram Finance share price today: Shriram Finance share price was in demand on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.20 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹875.40 per share.

Why did Shriram Finance share price rise today?

Shriram Finance shares advanced after the company said its board will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal. The options under review include a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode, either individually or in combination, through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, inter-alia, to discuss, consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.” Financially, the company’s total comprehensive income grew 16.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,491.39 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹2,138.38 crore in Q2FY25.