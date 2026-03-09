Edelweiss Financial Services sells 4.4% stake in EAAA India Alternatives

Edelweiss sells 4.4% stake in EAAA India Alternatives

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has sold a 4.4 per cent stake in its asset management arm, EAAA India Alternatives, for ₹375 crore. The allocation was made to key limited partners (LPs) and select individual investors who have been long-standing supporters of the platform, the company said. The transaction marks a milestone for the alternatives investment platform as it moves towards a potential public listing. EAAA India Alternatives, which focuses on private markets and alternative investments and manages assets worth ₹68,175 crore, had filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in January for a ₹1,500 crore initial public offering and is awaiting regulatory approval.

GIFT City’s first IPO rescheduled amid Gulf tensions

The much-awaited first initial public offering (IPO) from the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has been deferred amid prevailing geopolitical uncertainties in the Gulf region.

XED Institute, which offers executive education programmes, has rescheduled the opening of its dollar-denominated IPO to March 16 from the earlier planned March 6. The issue will now close on March 24, 2026.

Six new stocks added to F&O from April 1

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will include six additional stocks in its futures and options (F&O) segment from April 1, 2026. The new entrants to the derivatives segment are Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Vishal Mega Mart, the exchange said in a circular.