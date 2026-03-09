Supply disruption, high input costs likely to hit fertiliser companies

According to Kotak Institutional Securities, prolonged unrest in West Asia could not only push up input costs for Indian chemical companies but also have an impact on export revenues for certain companies. The report highlighted that for January 2026, India’s exports of organic and inorganic chemicals declined 5.1 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) and 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while imports rose 12.3 per cent m-o-m but fell 0.2 per cent y-o-y.

This conflict-led supply shock has led to a surge in prices across value chains, especially petrochemicals and fertilisers, points out Emkay Research. The fertiliser industry will be hurt due to the double whammy of tightening of ammonia, diammonium phosphate (DAP), and urea imports from West Asia and suspension of Qatar Energy’s LNG production, says the brokerage. India is dependent on Qatar Energy for 50 per cent of its LNG requirement. Thus, production of ammonia — a key feedstock for fertilisers — will be hit, impacting agrochemical companies like Chambal Fertilisers, Deepak Fertilisers and GNFC, among others.