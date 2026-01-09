Stocks to Watch today, Jan 9: BHEL, Bata, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors CV

Stocks to Watch today, January 9, 2026: Domestic markets are expected to start Friday's session on a flat note, influenced by mixed signals from global peers. At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher by 15 points at 26,001.

This follows a varied performance on Wall Street, where investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the release of the December jobs report. At the close, the Dow Jones gained 0.55 per cent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.01 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.44 per cent.

Asian markets also displayed a mixed trend in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.21 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively. Conversely, Mainland China's CSI 300 remained unchanged, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.18 per cent. Here are key stocks that will be on investors' radar on January 9, 2026: Results today: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Tejas Networks, and Globus Spirits will release their Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Tejas Networks, and Globus Spirits will release their quarterly earnings today. Elecon Engineering Company: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹72 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) , compared to ₹108 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Y-o-Y), representing a 33.1 percent decrease. Its revenue stood at ₹552 crore, as compared to ₹529 crore, up 4.3 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv bought 1.01 per cent in each insurer (Bajaj General at ₹4,808.24 per share and Bajaj Life at ₹2,654.12 per share) taking its holding to 75.01 per cent each, while promoter group firms Bajaj Holdings & Investment acquired 17.56 per cent and Jamnalal Sons acquired 4.43 per cent—raising the Bajaj Group’s combined stake to 97 per cent in both companies and ending the 24-year JV with Allianz effective 8 January 2026. Tata Motors CV: The company arm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd (TSCMSL) has acquired a 26 per cent stake in Traveltime E-Mobility Chennai Pvt Ltd (TECPL) by investing ₹3,51,350 (at ₹10 per share, buying 35,135 equity shares).

Bharat Forge: The company and Germany-based The company and Germany-based Agile Robots S.E. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic collaboration in the space of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation. Prestige Estates Projects: Prestige Group, through Canopy Living LLP, a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects Limited and Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited, has signed an Agreement to Sell for the purchase of a land parcel measuring 16.381 acres located at Padi, Chennai. RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for setting up a wagon POH workshop with a capacity of 200 at Kantabanji. The project cost is Rs 201.2 crore.

Devyani International: The company’s subsidiary, Sky Gate Hospitality, has The company’s subsidiary, Sky Gate Hospitality, has completed the sale of its entire 51 per cent equity stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods . Consequently, Peanutbutter and Jelly has ceased to be a subsidiary of Sky Gate Hospitality and a step-down subsidiary of the company with immediate effect. Power Mech Projects: The company arm, PM Green, secured a contract for 1 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). The order is valued at ₹3,126 crore. Brainbees Solutions: Brainbees Solutions' (FirstCry) subsidiary Swara Baby Products has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Solis Hygiene, another subsidiary, by buying 66,665 shares of Solis Hygiene from existing shareholders in return for issuing 70,92,200 equity shares of Swara Baby. As part of this share-swap restructuring, Brainbees has received 56,26,738 additional shares in Swara Baby in exchange for its 52,890 Series A1 shares held in Solis Hygiene, taking Brainbees’ stake in Swara Baby up from 75.92 per cent to 76.59 per cent.