F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9; check levels

Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent, said Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:13 AM IST
Derivative Strategy on Nifty index

 
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty 
  • Buy NIFTY (20-Jan Expiry) 25,800 PUT at ₹106 & simultaneously sell 25,600 PUT at Rs 55
  • Lot Size 65
  • Maximum Loss ₹3,315 If Nifty closes at or above 25,800 on 20 January expiry.
  • Maximum profit ₹9,685 If NIFTY closes at or below 25,600 on 20 January expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹25749
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.92
  • Approx margin required ₹34,000
Rationale:
  • Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent.
  • Short-term trend of the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 20 and 50 day exponential  moving average (EMA).
  • Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.67 levels from 0.89 levels on the back of call writing at 26,000-26,100 levels.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in the downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%   
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
   
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

