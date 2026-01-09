F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9; check levels
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Derivative Strategy on Nifty index
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
- Buy NIFTY (20-Jan Expiry) 25,800 PUT at ₹106 & simultaneously sell 25,600 PUT at Rs 55
- Lot Size 65
- Maximum Loss ₹3,315 If Nifty closes at or above 25,800 on 20 January expiry.
- Maximum profit ₹9,685 If NIFTY closes at or below 25,600 on 20 January expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹25749
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.92
- Approx margin required ₹34,000
Rationale:
- Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent.
- Short-term trend of the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 20 and 50 day exponential moving average (EMA).
- Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.67 levels from 0.89 levels on the back of call writing at 26,000-26,100 levels.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in the downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)