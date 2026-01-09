Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% after DoT communication on AGR dues relief

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares gained 8.7 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹12.51 per share, which was 2.3 per cent away from its 52-week high at ₹12.8 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief

At 9:17 AM, Vi’s share price was trading 5.3 per cent higher at ₹12.11 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 84,229.6. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,31,203.42 crore, with a 52-week low at ₹6.12 per share.

In a month, Vi shares have gained 7 per cent, as compared to Sensex's rise of 0.57 per cent.

According to the filing, Vi’s AGR dues (including principal, interest, penalty and interest on penalty) for FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19, will be frozen as of December 31, 2025 and repaid over a long schedule:

Up to ₹124 crore annually from March 2026 to March 2031.

₹100 crore annually from March 2032 to March 2035, with the remaining amount to be paid in equal annual instalments from March 2036 to March 2041.

DoT will also set up a committee to reassess the AGR dues, and the final reassessed amount will be repaid during March 2036 to March 2041 in equal annual installments.

Recently, reports suggested that the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), freezing its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, and granting it a five-year moratorium.

The telecom operator, however, denied receiving any communication from the Centre regarding the relief package.

"We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above-reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful," Vi said in a BSE filing.

Analyst's view on Vodafone Idea shares

“This DoT communication is positive and offers near-term financial relief for Vodafone Idea. But the company still needs to improve its business fundamentals—especially subscriber additions and average revenue per user (ARPU). The stock remains suitable only for high-risk investors, even though the relief helps in the short to medium term," he said.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes the DoT's move for AGR refief is positive for Vi in short to medium term.