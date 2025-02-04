Emami share price drops 5% as ex-dividend date kicks in; details here

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player Emami fell 4.75 per cent to today's low of Rs 585.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intraday deals on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The decline in the company's share price aligns with the company's announcement of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Emami shares trade ex-dividend today.

In a regulatory filing, Emami informed the exchanges that its board of directors has declared the payment of a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each, fully paid-up, i.e., 400 per cent on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date for ascertaining the names of the members entitled to receive the interim dividend, Emami said, is Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Earlier, in November 2024, Emami had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for its shareholders for FY25. At the current market price, the company’s dividend yield stands at 1.70 per cent.

Emami is a leading FMCG company in India, manufacturing and marketing personal care and healthcare products. The company offers over 300 products across various categories, including hair care, skin care, and Ayurvedic healthcare. Emami's product portfolio includes brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, and Zandu Balm.

Emami's market capitalisation, as of February 4, 2025, stands at Rs 25,591.99 crore on the NSE. The NBFC company is a constituent of the NIFTY 500 index.

Historically, Emami's shares have shown mixed performance, advancing 0.38 per cent in the last month, and 17 per cent in the last year. However, Emami’s share price has dropped around 21 per cent in the last six months.

Emami shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 860 apiece on the NSE on September 6, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 417.10 per share on March 15, 2024.

At around 12:35 PM on Tuesday, Emami shares were trading at approximately Rs 585.50 apiece, down 4 per cent from their previous close of Rs 614.30 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.23 million equity shares of the company, worth around Rs 13.94 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading higher, with the BSE Sensex gaining 805 points to reach 77,992 levels, and Nifty50 around 23,593.30, up 1 per cent.