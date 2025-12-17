Home / Markets / News / EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

As of 11:55 AM, a combined 38.26 million equity shares representing 39 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE

cooling products, consumer durables, Voltas, Havells, Symphony, Blue Star, GST transition, commodity prices, margins, RAC market, BEE norms, demand outlook
EPACK Durable Share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

EPACK Durable share price today

Share price of EPACK Durable surged 9 per cent to ₹329.90 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the small-cap household appliances company rallied 27 per cent. It is quoting higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 31 per cent during the period. 
 
As of 11:55 AM, EPACK Durable was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹328.20, as compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 10-fold. A combined 38.26 million equity shares representing 39 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What's driving EPACK Durable's stock price?

Share price of EPACK Durable had tanked 64 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹673.65 touched on January 8, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹245.50 on December 9, 2025.
 
EPACK Durable reported a weak September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), missing estimates primarily impacted by the sharp slowdown in the room air conditioner (RAC) segment due to unseasonal rains and the time lag between the GST rate cut announcement and its implementation, which led to elevated channel inventory through most of the quarter.
 
For Q2FY26, the company's revenue from operations declined by 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at ₹213 crore. Ebitda is down 95 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹0.5 crore, with Ebitda margin reported at 0.23 per cent. The company posted a net loss for the quarter at ₹22 crore. 
 
On November 5, 2025, during the Q2 earnings conference call, the management said that over the past few weeks, inventory levels have definitely come down and channel movement has improved meaningfully. The management expects this movement to continue through the current quarter, thereby driving the demand and enhancing -- with enhanced affordability, improving customer sentiment and healthy underlying demand.

Yes Securities reiterates 'Buy' rating on EPACK Durable 

Analyst at Yes Securities said, RAC demand continues to remain weak, as the weather has not been supportive. Demand for RAC has fizzled out post the initial euphoria of GST reforms. Management now expects the RAC industry to de-grow in low single digits at best, remaining flattish for the year. Considering management’s commentary, the brokerage firm has trimmed RAC growth estimates; however, other product categories viz. small/large domestic appliances (SDA/LDA) and components, have been doing extremely well. 
 
The brokerage firm estimates the company to bounce back strongly in FY27 asthe  Hisense plant is ready and will start mass production from Q4FY26. Analyst is now pencilling FY25-28 revenue CAGR of 29 per cent. Improved product mix and operating leverage will drive margins. 
 
The brokerage firm believes the company should do well given that Hisense's revenue is for exports and not dependent on the domestic market. Moreover, SDA, LDA and components continue to perform well for the company. Analyst reiterates 'Buy' with revised price target of ₹475, valuing it at 30x FY28 EPS.
  ====== 
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by brokerages. Views expressed are their own.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil market straddles geopolitics, EV shift; WTI seen at $54-57 in Q1 2026

Asian shares mixed as Trump orders blockade of oil tankers to Venezuela

Emkay sees ENBD deal transforming RBL Bank; retains 'Buy,' raises target

eClerx Services shares rise 4% on increasing buyback price to ₹4,800

Centrum Broking initiates with 'Buy' on KFin Tech; Check outlook, target

Topics :SmallcapBuzzing stocksstock market tradingConsumer Durables

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story