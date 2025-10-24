Home / Markets / News / Epack Prefab Technologies shares soar 8% to hit fresh high; here's why

In the last two trading sessions, the Epack Prefab Technologies shares have appreciated by around 24.55 per cent.

Shares of pre-engineered building (PEB) and prefabricated construction player Epack Prefab Technologies continued their northward march to scale a fresh all-time high of ₹251 per share on the bourses during the week’s last trading session on Friday, October 24, 2025.
 
The Epack Prefab Technologies stock price jumped 8.11 per cent from its previous close to hit the all-time high of ₹251 per share on the BSE. In the last two trading sessions, the counter has appreciated by around 24.55 per cent.
 
The shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 9:39 AM on Friday, Epack Prefab Technologies shares were quoted at ₹250 per share, up 7.69 per cent from their previous close of ₹232.15 per share on the BSE. A combined total of 8.24 million equity shares, worth ₹202.2 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE till now today. The market capitalization of the industrial products maker company stood at ₹2,505.78 crore on the BSE.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Here’s why Epack Prefab Technologies shares were trading higher

The upward movement in Epack Prefab Technologies’ share price came on the back of the company's strong financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Earlier on October 22, in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹29.5 crore, as compared to ₹14.42 crore a year ago, up 104 per cent, the comapny said in an exchange filing. 
 
Epack Prefab Technologies revenue from operations rose 62 per cent to ₹433.93 crore, compared to ₹268.05 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹80.9 crore in H1FY26, a jump of over 45.6 per cent over the previous period.
 
Notably, this was the first results announcement by the company post its D-Stock debut.  ALSO READ | PTC India Financial share skyrockets 15% on healthy Q2 results; details

Management commentary

Post the announcement of results, Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, Epack Prefab Technologies, said, "We are very delighted to communicate our first-ever results to our investors after getting listed on the exchanges this month. I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximize value creation for our investors."

Epack Prefab Technologies share market debut

Earlier on October 1, Epack Prefab Technologies shares listed at ₹183.85 per share on the NSE and ₹186.1 per share on the BSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹204 per share.
 
The company’s share price has surged 34.87 per cent since its listing.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

