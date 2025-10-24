Home / Markets / News / PTC India Financial share skyrockets 15% on healthy Q2 results; details

PTC India Financial share skyrockets 15% on healthy Q2 results; details



bull run, market rally

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
PTC India Financial share price today: PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week, i.e. Friday, October 24, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 14.77 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹40.09 per share.
 
At 9:35 AM, PTC India Financial share price was trading 12.02 per cent higher at ₹39.13 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 84,447.33 levels.

Why did PTC India Financial stock zoom in trade today?

 
PTC India Financial shares rallied on the back of a healthy set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
PTC India Financial Services reported stable total income of ₹131.86 crore for Q2FY26, while Profit After Tax surged to ₹88.14 crore, up 86 per cent year-on-year, largely driven by legacy issue resolution. 
 
The company continued to strengthen its asset quality, with Net Stage III assets declining to ₹47 crore. 
 
Loan sanctions and disbursements for the quarter stood at ₹1,048 crore and ₹326 crore, respectively. 
 
Compared to Q2FY25, annualised return on net worth improved to 12.30 per cent from 7.26 per cent, and return on assets (ROA) rose to 6.50 per cent from 3.08 per cent. Yield on the earning portfolio was 11.23 per cent, marginally lower than 11.47 per cent in Q2FY25, while gross Stage III assets improved to ₹193 crore from ₹764 crore.   ALSO READ | South India Paper Mills hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q2 results 
The provision coverage ratio for Stage III assets increased to 76 per cent from 63 per cent in the previous year. 
 
For H1FY26, total income came in at ₹274.10 crore, with loan sanctions of ₹1,255 crore. Annualised ROA improved to 8.15 per cent and net interest margin (NIM) on the earning portfolio rose to 4.63 per cent. 
 
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering consistent value to all our stakeholders, guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsible growth. Our core focus continues to be on profitable expansion, operational excellence, and the development of innovative, customer-centric solutions aligned with our long-term sustainability vision. The quarter under review was one of significant transition and progress. We witnessed strong traction in our business portfolio, supported by improved asset quality and steady growth in loan sanctions and disbursement. This quarter marked a visible uptick in loan sanctions and disbursements, entry into the SME segment, and a significant and a meaningful improvement in asset quality,” PTC India Financial’s management said.   ALSO READ | Epack Prefab Technologies shares soar 8% to hit fresh high; here's why 
“We are confident of sustaining the growth momentum in the next few quarters. While our AUM may exhibit short-term fluctuations due to prepayments and portfolio churn, we remain positive of achieving steady, high-quality growth over the medium term. Our strategy is anchored in building a well diversified, low volatility portfolio, while creating long term value for our stakeholders,” it added.
 
PTC India Financial Services, an RBI-recognised Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) promoted by PTC India Limited, provides tailored financing solutions across a wide spectrum of infrastructure sectors, with a growing focus on diversification and sustainability. 
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

